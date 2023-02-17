Genres often come with a ready set of names that are typically associated with them. For the world of horror films, specifically, there are the names of directors Sam Raimi, Wes Craven, and Jordan Peele to the names of franchises like Scream, Friday the 13th, and Chucky.

There are, of course, also the production houses like boutique film companies A24 and Blumhouse. The latter, in particular, is noted for its screams that just work. They were among the several production houses behind Peele’s Get Out, 2022’s M3GAN, and Mike Flanagan’s Hush. With this stellar roster in mind, one has to ask, what’s next for Blumhouse? Well, we’ve got it covered.

Insidious: Fear The Dark

The Insidious films are arguably among the most recognizable horror franchises of this past decade. First released in 2010, the James Wan-directed film followed the Lamber Family, who are out to seek answers after their son fell into a coma. The film was later followed by a 2013 sequel and two more prequels. Now, this fifth installment is expected to see the return of the Lamberts thirteen years later.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Collider, actress Rose Byrne had this to say about the franchise: “It [Insidious] had this built-in audience for now over a decade. I mean, God no, how long ago was that movie? Yeah, like 10 or 12 years ago. So, that’s interesting to then revisit this origin story, like we were saying, and really give the fans what they want. I know Leigh’s been helping Patrick a lot, too, with stuff on the movie, so I’m excited to see what they come up with. And when you have such a fan base, it’s awesome to revisit all of those characters again.”

Insidious: Fear The Dark is slated to hit theaters this July 7, 2023.

The Exorcist

There are just some classics one would never dream of touching, and The Exorcist is definitely among them but it looks like even I’m willing to make an exception for this year’s remake. Set to release this October 13, 2023, this new film that will kick off an all-new The Exorcist franchise will feature a comeback performance from Ellen Burstyn, who will be returning as Reagan’s mother Chris MacNeil from the original film.

The original Exorcist movies actually had four more installments in its franchise but this marks the first time Burstyn will be reprising her role. Joining her are actors Leslie Odom, Jr. and Ann Dowd. In an interview with Deadline during the red carpet premiere for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Odom hinted at the highly anticipated reboot: “It’s very exciting. Yeah, we’re on week four. I’m having a ball with David [Gordon Green] and this cast. I hope and believe that we’re making something, first of all, really scary and fun. But also, meaningful, and y’know, deep.”

They Listen

Expected to release on August 23, 2023, They Listen stars John Cho and Katherine Waterston. The film will be a collaboration among Sony, Blumhouse, and Depth of Field, and all three production houses are keeping its plot tightly under wraps. Chris Weitz is set to sit on the director’s chair, and this will serve as his eleventh collaboration with Cho. Cho is best known for starring in Cowboy Bebop and Searching, while Waterston recently appeared in Damien Chazelle’s acclaimed film, Babylon.

Night Swim

Like They Listen, not much is known about Night Swim as of this writing. We do know that James Wan is set to direct and that it’ll be based on the short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, while Wyatt Russell (Under the Banner of Heaven) and Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) currently attached to its cast. The short film itself doesn’t give much away either, only that the narrative is anchored on an eerie backyard swimming pool (that also happens to be owned by singer Michelle Branch IRL). The film is expected to hit theaters on January 19, 2024.

Five Nights At Freddy’s

Video game adaptations have been making a ton of rounds lately (if you haven’t already, go see The Last of Us) and Blumhouse is no exception to the hype. Based on the popular video game by Scott Cawthon, Five Nights At Freddy’s is set to be directed by Emma Tammi after the exit of director Chris Columbus. Jason Blum himself has confirmed that Jim Henson’s Creature Shop will be bringing to life the fame’s creepy animatronics. FIlming is set to begin this February.

House of Spoils

Set to star West Side Story and Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose, alongside Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira, House of Spoils is a supernatural thriller. The film is set to follow DeBose as an ambitious chef who opens her very first farm-to-table restaurant on a remote and seemingly haunted estate. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ferreira’s character is DeBose’s sous chef.

Its official synopsis reads as follows: “The film follows an ambitious chef (DeBose) who opens her first restaurant — a farm-to-table affair on a remote estate — where she battles kitchen chaos, a dubious investor and crushing self-doubt. But the pressure heats up thanks to the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner who threatens to sabotage her at every turn.” The film is further described as a psychological and sensuous thriller that’s expected to premiere on Prime Video.

Totally Killer

Totally Killer is a horror-comedy that also serves as a slasher flick starring The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Kiernan Shipka, Modern Family’s Julia Bowen, Olivia Holt, and Randall Park. According to Deadline, filming officially began last May of 2022. The movie follows Shipka as Jamie, whose mom Pam (played by Bowen) is terrorized by who is known as the Sweet Sixteen Killer. Jamie seeks out the help of a friend and time travels back to the ‘80s to stop the said masked killer.

Its official synopsis reads as follows: “After her mother is murdered on Halloween, a rebellious teenager travels back in time to 1987 where she must stop the young would-be-killer and get back to her rightful timeline before she’s trapped in the past forever.”

The film will also feature performances from Lochlyn Munro, Charlie Gillespie, Stephi Chin-Salvo, Anna Diaz, Jeremy Monn-Djasgnar, Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson, Ella Choi, Kelcey Mawema, Liana Liberato, Nathaniel Appiah, and Jonathan Potts.

Unseen

Directed by Yoko Okumara, Unseen stars Midori Francis, Jolene Purdy and Missy Pyle. The film is expected to make its digital release this March 7, 2023 and serves as part of Blumhouse’ deal with Epix. The film follows a gas station clerk who receives an ominous call from a nearly blind woman named Emily, who is attempting to flee from her ex, who is out to kill her. To survive, Emily must rely on Sam via video call.

