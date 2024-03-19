All of Tana French’s Haunting Mysteries in Order

Tana French has earned an esteemed position as one of the most popular mystery and crime novelists of the modern era. And if you want to experience all of her novels in the order that the lord (or rather, her publisher) intended, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Tana French?

Don’t be fooled by her last name or the Irish setting of her novels, Tana French is an American novelist and a New York Times bestselling author. (She does now live in Dublin, though.) Her books have sold millions of copies and she’s won a ton of awards, including the Edgar, Barry, Anthony, and Macavity awards, the Los Angeles Times Book Prize for Best Mystery/Thriller, and the Irish Book Award for Crime Fiction. That’s a lot of awards! Vulture has called French “our best living mystery writer.” The New York Times says her work is “superb” and “ingenious.”

Sounds to me like it’s time to start reading. But where to start?

How do I read these books?

Tana French has been pulling us down twisty, murdery rabbit holes for nearly two decades. Here are all of her books, in order of their publication and separated by series.

Publication Order of Dublin Murder Squad Books:

In the Woods (2007)

The Likeness (2008)

Faithful Place (2010)

Broken Harbour (2012)

The Secret Place (2014)

The Trespasser / Intrusion (2016)

Publication Order of Cal Hooper Books:

The Searcher (2020)

The Hunter (2024)

Publication Order of Standalone Novels:

The Witch Elm (2018)

