Alright, fine. I’m ranking every song in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’

As a millennial, I have to admit to something: I love the Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack. This one was for us, guys! With a lot of songs that are jokes (like the use of “The Greatest Show” from The Greatest Showman), it is a soundtrack that still kind of slaps.

Every song featured is used in such a perfect way that it’s hard to rank them. So, a lot of my choices are based on songs I love and why I love them, rather than where they fit into the movie, but hey, that’s what soundtracks are for, right? To listen to the songs outside of the context of the film?

So here is every song featured in Deadpool & Wolverine!

18. “The Greatest Show” from The Greatest Showman

I am so sorry if you thought I was going to put “The Greatest Show” higher on this list but this song physically hurts me. I was simply someone who had such high hopes for the movie about the circus and then I ended up absolutely hating every second of it. So when the song appeared on this tracklist, I saw red.

Luckily, in the context of Deadpool & Wolverine, the actual song plays for all of two seconds and is a funny button to a scene. Still, know that this song is my villain origin story.

17. “Glamorous” by Fergie

The Fergie song “Glamorous” is known for a great many things, its use in Gossip Girl being one of them. But outside of that, it isn’t necessarily the song I want to hear in a movie. That being said, it isn’t a bad thing when it does happen, but it wasn’t particularly memorable for me out of the entire lineup of songs in Deadpool & Wolverine.

16. “Angel of the Morning” by Merrilee Rush & the Turnabouts

On the opposite side of “The Greatest Show,” the song “Angel of the Morning” by Merrilee Rush & the Turnabouts is a song I love very dearly. But there are other songs in the movie that I love more for how they are used in the context of Deadpool & Wolverine. That being said, I would probably listen to this song more than the rest.

15. “Make Me Lose Control” by Eric Carmen

The Eric Carmen song “Make Me Lose Control” is that sweet ’80s jam that you just want to sway to. Again, another moment in the movie where I wasn’t necessarily thinking “what a perfect needle drop” but it doesn’t mean the song isn’t good. I think this entire soundtrack is iconic but there are just a few other songs that beat this one out.

14. “SLASH” by Stray Kids

Given how the promotion went for Deadpool & Wolverine, fans of Stray Kids thought the group was going to be in the film, but their song “SLASH” made the cut instead. It is a pretty baller song and one that fits with Wade Wilson’s vibe. It just ended up being a little disappointing that there wasn’t more to Stray Kids’ involvement in the movie.

13. “I’ll Be Seeing You” by Jimmy Durante

The Billie Holiday version of this song is one of my favorite songs of all time. That’s not to say that the Jimmy Durante version isn’t great, but I just wanted to make that clear. Still, hearing this in a Deadpool movie had me almost crying because I love it so much. Still, there were more iconic moments in the movie.

12. “You’re the One That I Want” from Grease

Yeah, I know. Surprising that I, a musical theatre girl, put “You’re the One That I Want” from Grease here, but also, it is not the song that I really think sticks out in the grand scheme of things in Deadpool & Wolverine. That’s the problem with this soundtrack. Even the most iconic of tracks ends up back further on the list because there is a lot to unpack!

11. “Only You (And You Alone)” by the Platters

Call me a sucker but a slow ballad? Nothing quite like it. The song “Only You (And You Alone)” by the Platters is just that sweet kind of ballad. It is great to listen to, and you know that Wade Wilson was so excited to introduce this song to Logan (who definitely already knew it).

10. “The Lady in Red” by Chris de Burgh

This song is here fully for its placement in the movie because I love a “The Lady in Red” moment. When Dogpool shows back up and is running towards Wade with this song playing in the background? Hilarious, perfect, no notes!

9. “I’m a Ramblin’ Man” by Waylon Jennings

Sometimes, a song is just good enough that you want it to be higher on the list, so that’s why “I’m a Ramblin’ Man” by Waylon Jennings is here. It wasn’t particularly memorable in Deadpool & Wolverine but that doesn’t matter when a song is this good.

8. “You Belong to Me” by Patsy Cline

The song “You Belong to Me” by Patsy Cline is soothing, and in a movie like Deadpool & Wolverine, finding a soothing moment is nearly impossible. But the movie had Cline to help us all find that moment of peace in the midst of Wade and Logan’s chaos.

7. “Bye Bye Bye” by *NSYNC

As a millennial, I am sorry that this is not higher on the list, but the rest of my ranking is perfect and so this is where “Bye Bye Bye” by *NSYNC falls. The song opens the movie with an iconic sequence where Wade Wilson does the dance as he is killing TVA agents with the bones of dead Logan. That’s perfection. And now everyone is obsessed with “Bye Bye Bye” again, so really, we owe a lot to Deadpool & Wolverine.

6. “The Power of Love” by Céline Dion

No one loves Céline Dion more than Wade Wilson, so when “The Power of Love” made the cut for the Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack, we were not surprised. I don’t think there is anything really better than hearing “Cause I’m your lady” in anything so I love this addition for Wade Wilson.

5. “You’re All I Need to Get By” by Aretha Franklin

If you have Aretha Franklin in your movie, you’re good. And “You’re All I Need to Get By” is one of the best songs ever written. There is just something about this song that fills you with warmth, and I could listen to it on repeat. I think that Wade would probably just sit on a bed somewhere and listen to this while wearing the Deadpool suit if he could.

4. “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” by Green Day

Anyone who has graduated school at any point has heard “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” by Green Day repeatedly. That being said, this song rules. In Deadpool & Wolverine, the song plays during the credits as we are seeing clips from the behind the scenes of the Fox Marvel movies. It is really sweet and touching to see them all together from way back when, and who doesn’t love a good cry to “Good Riddance”?

3. “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls

I love the movie City of Angels unironically. My favorite fact about the movie is that the song “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls was written for it. It has made me cherish “Iris” from the moment I heard it, so when it was being used in Deadpool & Wolverine, I was wary. The first time the song appeared in the movie, I laughed and said “okay fine that’s funny.” But it was the second time that really took my whole heart and made it swell three times bigger that day. Obviously I am talking about how Logan goes to help Wade stop Cassandra and ends up losing his shirt in the process. Top tier filmmaking.

2. “Like a Prayer” by Madonna

For those unaware, the song “Like a Prayer” isn’t exactly PG. Neither is Deadpool & Wolverine but at least going into that R-Rated movie you have some idea of what to expect. The iconic Madonna song is a pop song, it’s fun to sing along to, and then you remember it is about oral sex. Which, honestly, hilarious that in a Deadpool movie, it is used during a fight sequence. Fitting!

1. “I’m With You” by Avril Lavigne

Sure, “Complicated” is great. “Sk8er Boi” is iconic. But nothing hits like “I’m With You” by Avril Lavigne. I used to listen to this song on repeat as my shower song as a kid and just cried over and over again like I knew this pain. As an adult? Still do the same, not going to lie. It is used in a simple way in Deadpool & Wolverine, but that’s the power of this song; it still matters.

And that is my official ranking of every song featured in Deadpool & Wolverine!

