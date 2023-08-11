People don’t always cite found footage as one of their favorite horror subgenres. But when they do, it’s likely at least one Paranormal Activity film is on their personal favorites list. Aside from Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, each film in the Paranormal Activity franchise connects and focuses on different people dealing with a sinister demon nicknamed “Tobi” and a coven of witches (The Midwives) dedicated to him. People try and fail royally to defeat “Tobi” throughout the franchise. And there are plenty of folks dying on various cameras as a result.

The Paranormal Activity franchise has a lot of highs and lows, just like any other horror franchise. However, there’s no doubt that Paranormal Activity helped inspire other filmmakers to bring found footage to the front of the line. Where does each Paranormal Activity film fall in terms of worst to best? Let me tell you, Tobi … I mean reader.

7. Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015)

(Paramount Pictures)

There’s nothing unpopular about considering Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension the weakest of the franchise. It’s actually so bad that unless you’re dedicated to a full rewatch, it’s not worth watching again. Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension focuses on a family that struggles to keep their daughter from being taken by an entity. There’s an absence of fresh scares in the film, and that’s a huge part of where it goes wrong. The characters aren’t that enjoyable, and the family makes too many stupid decisions to justify caring about what happens to them. Despite the creepy reveals on the 1980s tapes and “Tobi”(Mark Steger) becoming a physical person, the film isn’t up to the standard of the better entries.

6. Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

(Paramount Pictures)

It’s unfortunate when one person’s performance can’t save a film. Paranormal Activity 4 follows a family that uncovers an unsettling truth about their adopted family member. Alex Nelson (Kathryn Newton) is the most compelling character in the film and feels like the final girl, which is why her demise is so tragic. The rest of the characters feel disposable, and that’s no good in a film like Paranormal Activity 4. A film doesn’t need to add anything new to a franchise to be enjoyable. However, the fourth film in a franchise that loves weaving the past and the present together shouldn’t be so mediocre. Therefore, it sits right next to Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension.

4. Paranormal Activity (2007)

(Paramount Pictures)

Paranormal Activity is the film that kicked off the highly successful franchise. The film follows Katie (Katie Featherston) and her boyfriend Micah (Micah Sloat) who are forced to deal with a sinister presence in their home. Some folks may find this the scariest of the bunch, but it’s not. The suspense throughout Paranormal Activity is tremendous, and the payoff isn’t horrible (especially if you watch Paranormal Activity 2). Unfortunately, it doesn’t feel like much is happening at all, and what does happen is somewhat underwhelming at times. And do I even need to say how Micah sucks as a character and a boyfriend? In the end, it’s your run-of-the-mill found footage film that will satisfy the average enjoyer of found footage.

5. Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin (2021)

(Paramount+)

Stand-alone sequels in a franchise are either hit or miss. Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin falls in between for the most part. The film follows a woman who alongside her friends, visits an Amish community to make a documentary. Of course, what they discover is more disturbing than anyone ever imagined. People tend to brush off Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin and it’s understandable why. Aside from its issues, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin uncomfortable and unsettling atmosphere for the characters. And the reveal of what’s going on in the Amish community is batshit. Not to mention the idea of being stuck in the middle of nowhere and not being able to get help is scary. Say what you will about the story itself, but the scares and sprinkles of gore are effective enough to justify watching it.

3. Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

(Paramount Pictures)

Paranormal Activity 2 is a prequel that follows new mother Kristi (Sprague Grayden) and her family who struggle with an evil presence in their home. Her sister Katie (from Paranormal Activity) appears throughout because the film is set two months before Paranormal Activity. It’s not the characters, aside for Kristi’s step-daughter, Ali (Molly Ephraim) and the dog, that make this film so enjoyable. The scary moments are top-notch, the presence of Tobi is unnerving, the fuckery of Paranormal Activity 2 being a prequel is executed superbly, and the ending is genuinely disturbing. There’s much to enjoy about how the film unfolds and how poor decisions can come back to bite you. Overall, Paranormal Activity 2 is one of the best in the franchise and deserves the appreciation it gets.

2. Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)

(Paramount Pictures)

The fifth film in a found-footage horror franchise shouldn’t be as good as Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones. This movie switches it up and follows Jesse (Andrew Jacobs) and his Mexican-American friends and family who want to save him from permanent possession. Stepping out of white suburbia is a breath of fresh air. The characters of color are depicted authentically, it’s legitimately scary, the chemistry between the actors is top-tier from start to finish, and the story itself loops back around to the story from the previous films. Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones doesn’t whitewash Mexican culture and there is an accurate depiction of a religious grandmother who is not down with the creepy activity. It’s absolutely worth checking out at least once!

1. Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

(Paramount Pictures)

Paranormal Activity 3 is a prequel that’s set before Paranormal Activity and Paranormal Activity 2. The film is set in the 1980s and follows Katie and Kristi as children. Naturally, creepy shit starts happening in their home and Dennis (Chris Smith) their mother’s boyfriend is determined to figure out the mystery behind Tobi. The family is so believable and likable that it makes what happens to everyone more tragic. Yes, everything about Tobi and the witch coven later is creepy. But the core of the film is about supernatural forces destroying a family—and there was literally nothing they could have done because it was all fate. Maybe making deals with demon princes is a stupid decision when it curses your whole family. The final verdict is that it is one of my top 3 franchises and it succeeds in what it sets out to do.

(featured image: Paramount Pictures and Paramount+)

