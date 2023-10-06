Wait, There Are Post-Credit Scenes In ‘Our Flag Means Death’ Season 2 Episodes?

Our Flag Means Death is back and utter perfection. The beloved show that has meant the world to fans brings with it a season 2 that is a perfect continuation of what where we left off in season 1 as our characters are still unpacking their heartbreak with each other. What is different in season 2 is that there end credit scenes at the end of some of the episodes. These little moments give fans a little special something at the end of the episodes and are just a nice little continuation of the story.

Sometimes, you’re just so excited to go onto the next episode, you might miss the post credit scenes or brush them off. That’s why we have decided to collect them all here for you, so that you won’t miss a single one of the scenes and their importance to the story! Starting with the first three episodes that dropped on the premiere date, let’s talk about what each of these scenes mean and whether or not they’re important to the episode as a whole. Often, they seem to just be a fun little nod for fans of the show.

Episode 1: “Impossible Birds”

(HBO)

When episode 1, “Impossible Birds,” comes to an end, Jim (Vico Ortiz) is telling a story to Fang (David Fane), who’s upset. Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) went too far and the whole crew is upset, but Fang is taking it particularly bad. So Jim takes it upon themselves to go ahead and comfort Fang by saying that they’ll tell him a story. So they do, and that story? The story of a puppet that becomes a real boy. It’s obviously the story of Pinocchio, although Jim mixes it up with “The Monkey’s Paw.” What’s great is that in the 1700s, when the show takes place, neither story had been written yet.

During the actual episode, Jim is telling this story as well, but in the credit scene we get to see Jim doing voices and hear them saying “I pray to you, Dark Lord, to make me real flesh. I want to be real flesh!” Jim then talks about a monkey paw, which says, “I will make you the fleshy boy you desire.” Everyone is laughing at Jim’s story, and it really does make you wonder if this was just Ortiz having fun or if it was scripted. Either way, we love it.

Episode 2: “Red Flags”

(Max)

The budding relationship between Zheng Yi Sao (Ruibo Qian) and Oluwande (Samson Kayo) is something that has caused a lot of havoc in episode 2 but in a cute end scene, we get to see as Auntie (Anapela Polataivao) struggles to rebuild her table after Olu tried to “clean up” her work. Auntie is complaining the entire time to Zheng Yi Sao, and while the two are talking, Olu knocks on the door and says there’s a message for her.

The two go to leave, and Olu tells her that there’s no message, he just thought she needed a break. The scene continues this cute back and forth between them, and throws Olu’s relationship with Jim from season 1 into question now that Jim is on the Revenge with Blackbeard.

Episode 3: “The Innkeeper”

(HBO)

After one of the more emotional episodes of Our Flag Means Death, the post-credits scene for “The Inkeeper” is less a look to the future and more a continuation of what we already saw. The credits roll to the sound of the ocean, and so we see more of the calming waters looking up at the sky above. For once, it was calming to me (someone terrified of the ocean). It wasn’t much to go off of, just some more water, but it was enough to see for us.

___________________

Check back here next Thursday for more post-credits scenes after the next drop of episodes!

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: HBO)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]