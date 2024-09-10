Time your McDonald’s visits with the release of these Crocs Happy Meal toys

McDonald’s and Crocs’ recent collaboration has a total of ten collectible keychains. It feels like a lot, but you’ll collect them all in no time.

These toys aren’t going to be released all at once, which is great if you don’t want to eat Happy Meals for more than a week straight. The first two keychains from the McDonald’s and Crocs collaboration have already been released since September 5 and will be available in stores until September 11, 2024.

You can get the Fries Crocs Toy and the Burger Crocs Toy with your Happy Meal purchase. The first two Happy Meals are inspired by the McFries and the Cheeseburger. Between the two, the Fries Crocs Toy is extremely popular. The Burger Crocs Toy has a colorway worth collecting. It would’ve been better if they made the Burger Crocs into a real shoe.

When do the rest of the Crocs Happy Meal toys come out?

There are four more releases you should watch out for, in case you’ve already collected the Burger and Fries Keychains.

The second batch of these Crocs Happy Meal toys will include the Ballpit Crocs Toy and the McNuggets Crocs Toy. You probably have great memories of the McDonald’s ball pit. It’s nostalgic, but would you really choose that over McNuggets? If you’re a chicken nugget lover, maybe there’s only one option.

Scribbles Happy Meal Smile Crocs Toy and Happy Meal Box Pattern Crocs Toy will be released as the third batch. Catch them from September 19 to September 25, 2024. You don’t need to collect Happy Meal Boxes anymore. The classic Happy Meal Box is printed all over these two keychains.

A couple of Character Crocs Toy Happy Meals will be released in the third batch, from September 26 to October 2, 2024. Both of them have eyes and come in blue and red. These ones kind of look like Grimace, even if they aren’t purple.

The fifth and last batch of Crocs Happy Meal Toys will be out on October 3 to October 9, 2024. Nothing screams McDonald’s more than the Golden Arches Crocs toys, which come in red and white colors.

