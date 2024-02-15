Madame Web, Sony’s latest Marvel Spider-Verse offering, has swung into theaters. And while the reviews are dismal, there is no shortage of spider-references peppered throughout the film.

***SPOILER ALERT: This post spoils the ending of Madame Web.***

And we’re not talking about the heavily-memed spiders that Cassie Webb’s (Dakota Johnson) mom researched in the Amazon. Madame Web is chock-full of Spider-Man characters outside its leading ladies. Set in 2003, the film makes efforts to weave in the Parker family. You know, just in case we forgot who Spider-Man is?

If you’re hoping for an MCU cameo, you’re out of luck. We don’t even get a pop-in from Venom OR Dr. Michael Morbius! It’s almost as if no one wanted to be associated with this bomb.

Here’s a rundown of the cameo appearances in Madame Web:

Adam Scott as Ben Parker

Adam Scott plays Ben Parker, Cassie’s co-worker and friend. And yes, he’s THAT Ben Parker. The “Great power comes with great responsibility” Ben Parker. Scott is a young version of Peter Parker/Spider-Man’s uncle who raises him alongside Aunt May. But is Scott’s Aunt May Marisa Tomei? Impossible to say, although I doubt it. Ben mentions dating someone, but no names are ever given.

Emma Roberts as Mary Parker

AHS all-star Emma Roberts plays Ben’s sister-in-law Mary Parker. Mary is married to Ben’s brother, Richard Parker (whom we don’t meet as he’s traveling for work), and is pregnant in the film. Roberts has little to do besides be pregnant. Her future offspring? One Peter Parker. Mary jokes that she feels him “leaping” around her belly because he’s SPIDER-MAN, GET IT?!?

Never mind that Peter didn’t gain powers until he was bit by a radioactive spider in high school. Sigh, I hate it here.

Some Baby as Baby Peter Parker

Mary gives birth to a baby that isn’t named in the film but is obviously Peter. He’s a baby. That’s all there really is to this.

