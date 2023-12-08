How To Start Your ‘Last Kids on Earth’ Adventure

The Last Kids on Earth by Max Brallier is an imaginative and immersive book series for kids. We’ll help you plan your way through the series with this handy reading guide.

The popular book series is now also a Netflix show for children. A combination of Diary of a Wimpy Kid and The Walking Dead, The Last Kids on Earth is fun for people of all ages. Most of the series is from the perspective of Jack, as the world has ended and is now full of zombies and monsters, and his foster family left him to fend for himself.

The only silver lining is the sweet treehouse he can now live in. Jack focuses on finding his BFF Quint and the love of his life, June. The crew also becomes friends with a kid who was once a bully, Dirk. They all must learn to rely on each other and survive in a hostile world.

Although the series has a lot of horror elements, it’s more action than scary or gory. They don’t hurt the zombies because they were once people, and they end up becoming friends with some of the monsters. It’s full of magic, friendship, and fun, with a monster twist. The book series is worth getting started on for kids or adults.

If you know a kid who enjoys the series, I HIGHLY recommend The Last Kids on Earth: Survival Guide. It’s full of activities to help them explore the world more (and get them to write). Here’s a list of all The Last Kids on Earth books in order of when they came out and some bonus fun books at the end.

All Last Kids on Earth books in order

The Last Kids on Earth (2015) – Book 1

The Last Kids on Earth and the Zombie Parade (2016) – Book 2

The Last Kids on Earth and the Nightmare King (2017) – Book 3

The Last Kids on Earth and the Cosmic Beyond (2018) – Book 4

The Last Kids on Earth and the Midnight Blade (2019) – Book 5

The Last Kids on Earth and the Skeleton Road (2020) – Book 6

The Last Kids on Earth and the Doomsday Race (2021) – Book 7

The Last Kids on Earth and the Forbidden Fortress (2022) – Book 8

Additional Last Kids on Earth books

Here is the list of one-shots that add to the intriguing world of The Last Kids on Earth.

The Last Kids on Earth: Survival Guide (2015)

The Last Kids on Earth: Thrilling Tales from the Tree House (2015)

The Last Kids on Earth: Quint and Dirk’s Hero Quest (2015)

The Last Kids on Earth: June’s Wild Flight (2020)

The Last Comics on Earth (2023) Graphic Novel

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]