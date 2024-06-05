Indulge Your Inner Child’s Emotions With These ‘Inside Out 2’ Happy Meal Toys

Disney is ramping up promotion for Inside Out 2, which is due out on June 14. And you know what that means—Happy Meal toys! You might have grown up begging for Happy Meal toys from your parents every time you went to McDonalds but now, guess what! You can buy them for yourself.

There are ten Inside Out 2 Happy Meal toys based on characters from the movie, and they’re all a little more creative than static figurines. Every one of them comes with three “memory orb discs” and a sheet of stickers to put on the toy. Those memory orb discs will be used for precisely one thing if given to a child—to shoot at people. Oh well.

You can also play a smartphone game with the figurines by scanning the QR code on the Happy Meal box. That sounds pretty cool but it’s probably something a kid will enjoy more than an adult will.

(McDonalds)

So which characters are available in the Happy Meal box? You don’t get Riley, but you get plenty of the beings who live inside her head. They are:

Joy

Sadness

Anger

Fear

Disgust

Anxiety

Ennui

Embarrassment

Envy

Frank and Dave

Four of those little guys—Anxiety, Ennui, Embarrassment, and Envy—are new emotions that we’ll be seeing in Riley’s head for Inside Out 2, while Frank and Dave are her “subconscious cops.” One curious omission is Nostalgia, a new emotion voiced by June Squibb in the film, but perhaps McDonald’s thought kids wouldn’t want to play with a toy that looked like an old lady? Booo!

The Inside Out 2 toys are available with Happy Meals until June 24, and you’ll most likely be able to grab them on eBay after that.

