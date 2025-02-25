All ‘Hunter x Hunter’ arcs in order

Yoshihiro Togashi’s renowned manga Hunter x Hunter first appeared in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine in March 1998. In the nearly three decades since then, the manga and its anime adaptation have become a cornerstone of the shōnen genre. Meanwhile, Gon, Killua, and the sinister Hisoka have become household names for anime enthusiasts.

Though Hunter x Hunter first hit television screens in 1999 with a 62-episode anime series by Nippon Animation, it was Madhouse’s 2011 adaptation that truly reintroduced the manga’s brilliance to a new generation. Spanning 148 episodes from 2011 to 2014, the series covered 339 chapters and six story arcs of the manga.

Even after the anime wrapped, Togashi continued the manga. He has now published 410 chapters as of Dec. 2024, and the story continues to push forward despite its stop-and-go pace. But with so much content since the anime’s conclusion, how many arcs does the manga have now? Here’s each one in order:

1. Hunter Exam Arc

Manga: Chapters 1-43

Anime: Episodes 1-26

11-year-old Gon leaves home to take the Hunter Exam, befriending Kurapika, Killua, and Leorio while avoiding the dangerous jester, Hisoka. After Killua’s disqualification, he and Gon head to the Heavens Arena to train for Gon’s rematch with Hisoka.

2. Heavens Arena Arc

Manga: Chapters 44-63

Anime: Episodes 27-36

At Heavens Arena, Gon and Killua meet Wing, a Shingen-ryu master who introduces them to the mysterious Nen. As they battle up to 251 floors, they encounter Hisoka. Gon then gears up to settle his score with Hisoka from the Hunter Exam.

3. Yorknew City Arc/Auction Arc

Manga: Chapters 64-119

Anime: Episodes 37-58

The four main characters reunite in Yorknew City. Gon, Killua, and Leorio strive to buy Greed Island, a video game that could lead Gon to his father. Meanwhile, Kurapika tries to get closer to his clan’s Scarlet Eyes. Soon, the Phantom Troupe, who massacred Kurapika’s clan, also reach Yorknew.

4. Greed Island Arc

Manga: Chapters 120-185

Anime: Episodes 59-75

Kurapika battles against the Phantom Troupe, who then travel to Greed Island to find a Nen-remover to free their leader from Kurapika’s restrictions. Meanwhile, Gon and Killua join billionaire Battera’s team to play Greed Island and get Nen-trained by Biscuit Krueger. Together, they defeat a dangerous player, the Bomber.

5. Chimera Ant Arc

Manga: Chapters 186-318

Anime: Episodes 76-136

Gon and Killua leave Greed Island and team up with Kite to investigate a strange insect leg on a beach, which turns out to be of an abnormally large Chimera Ant Queen. The three reach at the NGL Island to stop the Chimera ants from wreaking havoc.

6. 13th Hunter Chairman Election Arc

Manga: Chapters 319-339

Anime: Episodes 137-148

After Netero’s death, the Zodiacs organize elections for a new Hunter chairman and Leorio rises as a top candidate, Meanwhile, Killua and his servants struggle to revive a hospitalized Gon using the Nen ability of Alluka Zoldyck. However, Illumi and Hisoka stop him.

7. Succession Contest Arc

Manga: Chapters 340-410 (ongoing)

Anime: N/A

Under Kakin’s patronage, Beyond Netero launches a forbidden Dark Continent expedition, drawing Pariston, Ging, and the Zodiacs into the fray. Leorio and Kurapika replace them and Kurapika gets himself hired as a bodyguard for Kakin’s youngest prince.

He then joins the generational Succession Contest taking place on the Black Whale, where Kakin’s three big Mafia Families, 150 Provisional Hunters, Kakin’s Military, the bodyguards of the royal family, and the Phantom Troupe are also onboard. Kurapika works to get close to Prince Tserriednich, the owner of the remaining Scarlet Eyes while navigating through mysterious Guardian Spirit Beasts, assassins, Provisional Hunters, and the Phantom Troupe.

