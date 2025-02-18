All Hannah Swensen mystery movies in order

If you just jumped on the Hannah Swensen mystery solving train, welcome aboard! With the release of the latest movie in the beloved franchise, small-town baker Swenson and Detective Mike Kingston (Cameron Mathison), as well as prosecutor Chad Norton (Victor Webster) are as popular as ever.

If you’re uninitiated, Alison Sweeney stars as the titular character, a bakery owner in Lake Eden. The franchise is based on the Murder, She Baked books, which turned into the Hannah Swensen Mysteries in 2021. There are currently 11 films, with the latest released in February of 2025. Here’s all of them in order!

Murder, She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery (2015)

The movie that started it all. This is our introduction into the world of Hannah and her small bakery. After her dairy supplier and childhood friend is shot behind her bakery, she taps into her sleuthing skills and solves the crime along with the trusty Detective Mike from Minneapolis PD.

Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery (2015)

Hannah pulls double duty in this one: she has to master plum pudding and also solve the murder of an man in his own office. The suspects? Either an angry ex-wife or a group of also angry investors.

Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery (2016)

There’s a lot of action in this one after the owner of a rival store is found murdered, which is difficult because Hannah didn’t exactly get along with the Quinn sisters.

Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe (2016)

Hannah’s brother-in-law gets fingered for the murder of Sheriff Grant, but Hannah can just tell something isn’t right. She gets closer to solving the murder and finds out there are some deadly confections at play.

Murder, She Baked: Just Desserts (2017)

Hannah is tickled pink when she gets picked as a guest judge for the first Eden Lake Dessert Bake-Off, but unfortunately a fellow judge gets murdered and that excitement quickly turns into case solving.

Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (2021)

After a four year hiatus, Hannah is back with a sweet new name and a brand new mystery. Hannah and Mike just want to enjoy their engagement but a murder at a gym changes things pretty quickly.

Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (2023)

Nothing like finding a skeleton in the closet, or in this case, the rubble of a renovated building. Not to worry, Hannah is on it.

A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (2023)

This one’s a family affair when Hannah’s mom Delores finds a dead body while looking at homes for Hannah’s sister Andrea. The three team up and form a crime solving Voltron of sorts.

One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (2024)

Professor Hannah teaches a class at the local college, but someone messes with her equipment and causes an explosion. Then one of her fellow teachers dies under mysterious circumstances and it’s up to Hannah to figure out what’s going on. Oh, and she meets attorney Chad Norton (Victor Webster).

A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (2024)

Hannah continues her flirt-a-thon with prosecutor Chad Norton while they both try to solve the same case, and Chad reluctantly realizes Hannah’s knack for crime solving.

Reality Bites A Hannah Swensen Mystery (2025)

Chad and Hannah get closer as he invites her into his office aka the courtroom. Also, the producer of Hannah’s favorite reality show ends up dead and it’s up to her to solve the case.

