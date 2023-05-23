The Ultimate Guide To Watching (and Reading) ‘Bleach’

I swear I will save Rukia.

You know, Rukia? Love of my life? Well … I guess that’s Orihime but it really SHOULD be Rukia, I just don’t know it yet. I’m just the knucklehead protagonist of Bleach whose only concern is getting stronger in order to protect the ones I love. I’m in good company with the other protagonists of the Big Three, no matter what the haters may say.

Anyway, I gotta go through a lot of BS in Bleach to save my lady love(s). Many arcs, if you will. So this one goes out to my fellow completionists: a guide to all the arcs in Bleach along with their corresponding manga chapters and anime episodes.

Agent of the Shinigami arc

Manga chapters 1-70

Anime episodes 1-20

Soul Society: The Sneak Entry arc

Manga chapters 71-117

Anime episodes 21-41

Soul Society: The Rescue arc

Manga chapters 118-183

Anime episodes 42-63

The Bount arc

Anime only

Episodes 64-91

Bount Assault on Soul Society arc

Anime only

Episodes 92-109

Arrancar: The Arrival arc

Manga chapters 184-229

Anime episodes 110-131

Arrancar: The Hueco Mundo Sneak Entry arc

Manga chapters 230-251

Anime episodes 132-151

Arrancar: The Fierce Fight arc

Manga chapters 252-286

Anime episodes 152-167

The New Captain Shusuke Amagai arc

Anime only

Episodes 168-189

Arrancar vs. Shinigami arc

Manga chapters 287-315

Anime episodes 190-205

The Past arc

Manga chapters -108 to -100

Anime episodes 206-212—To reflect the events occurring before the main plot of the Bleach series, the manga chapters for The Past arc were published with negative numbers. Also because it’s cool and artsy.

Arrancar: Decisive Battle of Karakura arc

Manga chapters 316-340

Anime episodes 213-229

Zanpakuto: The Alternate Tale arc

Anime only

Episodes 230-265

Arrancar: Downfall arc

Manga chapters 341-423

Anime episodes 266-316

Gotei 13 Invading army arc

Anime only

Episodes 317-342

The Lost Substitute Shinigami arc

Manga chapters 424-479

Anime episodes 343-366

The 1000-Year Blood War arc

Manga chapters 480-686

(featured image: Pierrot)

