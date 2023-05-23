The Ultimate Guide To Watching (and Reading) ‘Bleach’
May 23rd, 2023, 3:56 pm
I swear I will save Rukia.
You know, Rukia? Love of my life? Well … I guess that’s Orihime but it really SHOULD be Rukia, I just don’t know it yet. I’m just the knucklehead protagonist of Bleach whose only concern is getting stronger in order to protect the ones I love. I’m in good company with the other protagonists of the Big Three, no matter what the haters may say.
Anyway, I gotta go through a lot of BS in Bleach to save my lady love(s). Many arcs, if you will. So this one goes out to my fellow completionists: a guide to all the arcs in Bleach along with their corresponding manga chapters and anime episodes.
- Agent of the Shinigami arc
- Manga chapters 1-70
- Anime episodes 1-20
- Soul Society: The Sneak Entry arc
- Manga chapters 71-117
- Anime episodes 21-41
- Soul Society: The Rescue arc
- Manga chapters 118-183
- Anime episodes 42-63
- The Bount arc
- Anime only
- Episodes 64-91
- Bount Assault on Soul Society arc
- Anime only
- Episodes 92-109
- Arrancar: The Arrival arc
- Manga chapters 184-229
- Anime episodes 110-131
- Arrancar: The Hueco Mundo Sneak Entry arc
- Manga chapters 230-251
- Anime episodes 132-151
- Arrancar: The Fierce Fight arc
- Manga chapters 252-286
- Anime episodes 152-167
- The New Captain Shusuke Amagai arc
- Anime only
- Episodes 168-189
- Arrancar vs. Shinigami arc
- Manga chapters 287-315
- Anime episodes 190-205
- The Past arc
- Manga chapters -108 to -100
- Anime episodes 206-212—To reflect the events occurring before the main plot of the Bleach series, the manga chapters for The Past arc were published with negative numbers. Also because it’s cool and artsy.
- Arrancar: Decisive Battle of Karakura arc
- Manga chapters 316-340
- Anime episodes 213-229
- Zanpakuto: The Alternate Tale arc
- Anime only
- Episodes 230-265
- Arrancar: Downfall arc
- Manga chapters 341-423
- Anime episodes 266-316
- Gotei 13 Invading army arc
- Anime only
- Episodes 317-342
- The Lost Substitute Shinigami arc
- Manga chapters 424-479
- Anime episodes 343-366
- The 1000-Year Blood War arc
- Manga chapters 480-686
(featured image: Pierrot)
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]
Follow The Mary Sue:
Jack Doyle