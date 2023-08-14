The Caped Crusader Has Had Many Faces

Few DC Comics superheroes are as iconic and beloved as Batman. While Superman was the symbol of hope and the archetype of a superhero, Bruce Wayne (a.k.a. Batman) was the more realistic superhero. Although the tone of his comic book history has gone back and forth between lighthearted and grim, he was always a more mature and darker superhero, who wasn’t opposed to killing his foes, solving grisly crimes, and fighting demented villains. There are endless layers to his character that warrant greater examination, from the demons of the past to his adherence to his moral code.

As a result, it’s not surprising that Batman has been a prevalent figure on the big screen, as there are so many different ways to interpret and examine the hero in the film. Batman has been appearing in film in live-action for decades, beginning in the 1940s with low-budget theatrical serials. He then moved on to appear in feature-length films in the 1960s. By the late ’80s, Warner Bros. began capitalizing on its ownership of the film rights to DC characters and released its first Batman film. Since then, Warner Bros. has kept a steady stream of Batman films coming, and there are no signs of them slowing down.

Recently, both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton appeared as Batman in The Flash, and there have been rumors about their potential cameos in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson is the Batman of Matt Reeves’ separate Batverse, and James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, revealed that the DCU is looking to cast another Batman actor to take over from Affleck in The Brave and the Bold. As viewers prepare to depart with Affleck’s Batman and welcome another Caped Crusader actor, here’s a look back at every actor who has played Batman in chronological order.

Lewis Wilson

Lewis Wilson was the first actor to portray Batman in live-action. In 1943, Columbia Pictures produced a 15-part theatrical serial titled Batman, starring Wilson in the titular role. At age 23, Wilson made history as both the first and youngest actor to portray Batman. Given the period, he didn’t have a lot to work with, especially since Batman was created during World War II and was filled with war propaganda and racism. However, he captured some of Batman’s intimidating presence, which was impressive, given that Batman had only been introduced in DC Comics four years earlier. Though he is remembered for being the first Batman, Wilson never reprised his role after the serial.

Robert Lowery

In 1949, Columbia Pictures released Batman and Robin, another 15-part theatrical serial that served as a sequel to Batman (1943). Wilson chose not to return as Batman in the sequel, resulting in Robert Lowery taking over the role. Batman and Robin is noticeably less racist and problematic than its predecessor, but is a fairly simple film, considering the constraints of the time period. Lowery’s Batman wasn’t much of a vigilante but was a little older and more mature. He also never reprised his role as Batman after Batman and Robin.

Adam West

Adam West was the first actor to portray Batman in a feature-length live-action film, Batman (1966). Before Batman, West had been cast as the Caped Crusader in the 1960s TV series, also titled Batman. The series was a campy, family-friendly, but endearing, take on Batman. After the first season concluded, Batman was released in theaters as a film continuation of the show. It was exactly the same as the show and was delightfully campy, silly, absurd, and hilarious. Later, West returned to Batman, lending his voice to several animated Batman projects and making an impression among modern fans of the hero.

Michael Keaton

In the 1980s, following the success of Superman, Warner Bros. agreed to also produce Batman. The studio landed Tim Burton to direct, and Michael Keaton was cast in the role of Batman. Initially, Keaton’s casting caused controversy, as he was largely known for his comedic roles at the time and many wanted something other than campy Batman. However, Keaton proved them wrong, using his comedic skill to add a nice touch to Bruce Wayne, but also transforming himself into the most definitive onscreen Batman yet.

He was serious, mature, intelligent, and at times quite haunted by his past. He truly became the archetype for Batman, with other actors incorporating his darker components and his idea to depict Batman with a lower voice tone than Wayne. Keaton reprised his role for the sequel Batman Returns in 1992 and, over three decades later, also reprised his role for The Flash in 2023. To this day, he is considered one of the best actors to have ever played Batman.

Val Kilmer

After Keaton departed Warner Bros.’ original Batman series following Batman Returns, he was replaced by Val Kilmer for the third installment, Batman Forever. Unfortunately, Batman Forever marked the derailment of the Batman series. Joel Schumacher took over from Tim Burton as director and took the film in a more comedic and lighthearted direction that didn’t quite work. However, Kilmer’s performance as Batman received mixed reviews. The film’s quality detracted from his performance, but he portrayed a very heroic and mildly dark Batman, as well as a popular and likeable version of Wayne that wasn’t unlike the comics. Kilmer never reprised his role as Batman after Batman Forever.

George Clooney

Despite Batman Forever‘s negative reviews, it was a box office hit, leading to another sequel, Batman and Robin. Kilmer opted not to return for the film, leading to his being replaced by George Clooney. Unfortunately, Batman and Robin killed the Batman franchise in a far more definitive way than Batman Forever, proving to be a commercial and critical failure. Clooney’s Batman was far too campy and lighthearted and composed of quirks and one-liners that didn’t work for the hero. However, he did reprise his role for a cameo in The Flash this year.

Christian Bale

After the original Batman film series ended, Warner Bros. took a break from Batman before bringing him back to the big screen with Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy in 2005. The trilogy featured Christian Bale as Batman and signified a new era for Batman in film. Starting with Batman Begins, the trilogy was by far the most realistic, mature, and dark take on the hero to make it to the big screen. Few actors can match Bale’s presence as Batman nor his mastery of Wayne as the billionaire playboy who easily threw onlookers off his scent as the Caped Crusader. Bale and The Dark Knight trilogy weren’t afraid to delve into the more complex themes surrounding Batman and provided a compellingly dark and brooding hero that would inspire the Batman actors that followed.

Ben Affleck

Three years after Warner Bros. launched its shared DC Extended Universe (DCEU), it introduced the universe’s new Batman—Ben Affleck. Affleck made his debut as Batman in the 2016 film Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and later reprised his role for Justice League and The Flash. At the time of his debut, he was the oldest actor to have portrayed Batman onscreen at age 43. As a result, he introduced another interpretation of the hero that was older, rugged, and more world-weary than previous iterations. His age also made him better suited to be a leader and a mentor rather than a lone vigilante. It’s unclear if Affleck will return as Batman, as rumors say his cameo in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom may have been cut.

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson is the newest actor to take on the mantle of Batman. Initially, Affleck was supposed to direct and star in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. After he dropped out, The Batman became a standalone project outside the DCEU and found its Caped Crusader in Pattinson. Pattinson marked one of the most dark and brooding iterations of Batman yet. He is a man truly at war with himself, his family legacy, and his identity, as he grapples with whether Gotham is even worth saving or if he’s the man to do it. However, he also went back to Batman’s roots by portraying the detective side of the character. Pattinson will reprise his role as the hero in The Batman 2 in 2025.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

