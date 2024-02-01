All Alex Cross Books in Order

Looking to cross some new books off of your reading list? Hardyhardyhardyhar. Sorry but that’s the level of humor you can expect from a discussion of a James Patterson character.

James Patterson’s Alex Cross is—what else?—a police detective from Washington D.C. who’s just trying to take down the bad guys while doing right by his family. Some of the bad guys in this series are just the worst, while others are pretty darn bad … but one of them gives Alex his cat named Rosie so he can’t be all bad!

This is also the series that spawned a handful of iconic Morgan Freeman thriller movies in the late 1990s/early aughts. So while we have a lot of thoughts on Patterson himself, at least this series has that going for it.

But here’s the order of the books so you can decide for yourself…

Along Came a Spider (1992) Kiss the Girls (1995) Jack & Jill (1996) Cat & Mouse (1997) Pop Goes the Weasel (1999) Roses Are Red (2000) Violets Are Blue (2001) Four Blind Mice (2002) The Big Bad Wolf (2003) London Bridges (2004) Mary, Mary (2005) Cross / Alex Cross (2006) Double Cross (2007) Cross Country (2008) I, Alex Cross (2009) Cross Fire (2010) Kill Alex Cross (2011) Alex Cross, Run (2013) Cross My Heart (2013) Hope to Die (2014) Cross Justice (2015) Cross the Line (2016) The People vs. Alex Cross (2017) Target (2018) Criss Cross (2019) Deadly Cross (2020) Fear No Evil (2021) Triple Cross (2022) Cross Down (2023) Alex Cross Must Die (2023)

