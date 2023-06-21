All About G’iah, Emilia Clarke’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Character

Secret Invasion is now streaming on Disney+, and despite its significant problems, like its treatment of one longtime character and its use of AI art in the title sequence, Emilia Clarke gives an intriguing performance as G’iah. But who exactly is this character?

Here’s the rundown on G’iah—and where you’ve seen her before.

Talos’ daughter in Captain Marvel

In 2018’s Captain Marvel, in which Carol Danvers finds out that she’s a former Air Force pilot given superpowers with Kree technology, we’re introduced to Talos, the leader of a group of Skrull refugees searching for a home. It turns out that Talos has a wife and young daughter. That daughter is G’iah, and in a touching moment near the end of the movie, she hangs out with Monica Rambeau, who’s also just a child at the time. Monica tells G’iah to “never change her eyes” to a more human appearance, while Nick Fury jokes that Monica can visit G’iah in space if she “learns to glow.”

Now, Monica is all grown up, and so is G’iah. While Monica explores her new—and glowing—cosmic powers in space, G’iah lives the brutal life of a refugee on Earth, disguised as a human.

As we learn in the first episode of Secret Invasion, trouble is brewing with G’iah.

Is G’iah a hero or villain in Secret Invasion?

When we catch up with G’iah, she’s run away from Talos and her mother Soren to join an enclave of extremist Skrulls. The group is disgruntled because Fury and Danvers never made good on their promise to find the Skrulls a new planet to live on, so under the leadership of Gravik, they plan to start a nuclear war that will annihilate the human species. Since the Skrulls are immune to radiation, they’ll be free to take over the planet after that.

However, G’iah’s motives soon become unclear. At first, she seems like a hardened extremist, welcoming new members to the enclave and carrying out missions. After finding out that her mother is dead, though, she seems to waffle, telling Talos that during her upcoming mission to deliver bombs for a terrorist attack, she’ll mark her bags with infrared spray so that Talos, Fury, and Maria Hill can track them. In the end, her bags turn out to be decoys.

Will G’iah defect to the peaceful faction of the Skrulls, or will she remain an extremist? It remains to be seen.

Is G’iah in Marvel comics?

Of course she is!

In the original comics, G’iah is a Skrull agent who appears in Meet the Skrulls (2019) and Road to Empire: the Kree/Skrull War (2020). In those comics, G’iah, together with another Skrull agent named Klrr, raise a family on Earth disguised as humans so that they can pave the way for a future Skrull invasion.

Secret Invasion has already deviated pretty heavily from G’iah’s comics counterpart, so don’t expect it to adhere too closely to existing storylines from here on out. It looks like things will come to a head pretty soon for G’iah and the other Skrulls in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

(featured image: Disney+)

