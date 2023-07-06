All About Ethan Peck, the Latest Spock to Win Our Hearts

Dr. Spock, the Vulcan science officer who brings logic and a quiet wisdom to the often chaotic U.S.S. Enterprise, has always been one of the most popular characters in the world of Star Trek. Although Leonard Nimoy’s portrayal of Spock from 1966 to 2013 is unforgettable, other actors have also taken on the mantle of Spock: Zachary Quinto, who played Spock in the three reboot films starring Chris Pine as Kirk, and most recently Ethan Peck, who portrayed Spock in Star Trek: Discovery and now plays him in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

In Strange New Worlds, Peck plays a young Spock who’s conflicted by his human and Vulcan sides. Engaged to the Vulcan T’Pring, Spock struggles to be accepted by other Vulcans, even as he wrestles with his feelings for Nurse Christine Chapel aboard the Enterprise. He also contains hints of his future self, showing his leadership skills (and a rebellious side!) when he serves as acting captain and steals the Enterprise to answer La’an’s distress signal in the season 2 premiere.

So who is Ethan Peck, exactly? Here’s the lowdown on Star Trek‘s latest Spock.

What else has Ethan Peck been in?

Before landing the role of Spock in Star Trek: Discovery, Ethan Peck was a relatively unknown actor. After graduating from Tisch School of the Arts, Peck played the moody Patrick in the TV adaptation of 10 Things I Hate About You, along with minor roles in Gossip Girl and That ’70s Show. He also had several roles in indie and short films.

Ethan Peck as Dr. Spock

When Peck first made his Star Trek debut as Spock in season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery, viewers found out that he was the estranged brother of series star Michael Burnham. After his time on Discovery, Peck’s Spock made the jump to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in 2022.

In an interview with Esquire, Peck says that when he found out what role he was auditioning for, he was so anxious that he blacked out.

I was terrified of the audition, but also of the need to live up to this mythical icon, as Spock has become. I blacked out the very last audition—I barely remember what I did. After getting the part, I was still terrified. I felt unworthy of it. I felt I had so much personal growth to undergo in order to fulfill the needs of this character. Spock is such a vast-minded person—he’s otherworldly, hyper-intelligent, and has great integrity. I’m constantly working to live up to him.

Despite that anxiety, though, Peck quickly made Spock his own, infusing him with the same emotional depth, subtle warmth, and dry humor as his predecessors. Whether he’s kicking off a warp jump by saying “I’d like the ship to go now,” or tapping into a hidden well of anger to fight off the Gorn, Ethan Peck’s Spock is a worthy addition to the Star Trek universe.

