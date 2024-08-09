Alix Earle Is the Latest TikTok Star Confronted With Racist Past Social Media Posts

TikTok influencer Alix Earle is embroiled in controversy after internet users resurfaced what appear to be her past racist ASKfm posts.

Recommended Videos

Earle rose to fame on TikTok for her Get Ready With Me, makeup routine, and travel videos. She currently boasts over 7 million followers who often refer to her as the “TikTok It Girl” or “The Girl Next Door.” In addition to her intriguing socialite lifestyle and openness in sharing her life, Earle gained fame for what became known as the Alix Earle Effect. Essentially, she was so popular that any product or brand she promoted would experience a surge in sales. It started with a simple Amazon light she shared in a video that soon became known as the Alix Earle Light that everyone had to have. Her fame surged further as numerous brands began to seek her out for the coveted Alix Earle Effect.

However, the “Girl Next Door” illusion has begun to crack as Earle’s controversial social media activity resurfaces online.

What did Alix Earle post on ASKfm?

Recently, Earle’s past ASKfm posts began circulating on social media. Although the posts are attributed to her and appear to show her username and profile picture, it has not been confirmed if they are her posts. However, the screenshotted posts see Earle repeatedly using racial slurs while answering questions. The screenshots were allegedly taken from a screen recording of the posts, making it unlikely they are photoshopped. Many have pointed out that the posts were made in 2014, when Earle was only 14. Others have even claimed that “everyone” talked like that back then. Still, age and the claim that “everyone is doing it” is hardly a legitimate excuse for racism.

It appears that the screenshots were initially posted in 2022 on a Reddit thread. For some reason, they didn’t get the same attention back then as they are receiving now. On top of that, this isn’t the first time Earle’s social media has sparked controversy. She also was found liking anti-Black Lives Matter and pro-police Instagram posts from her stepmother, Ashley Alexandra Dupré, including one filled with bizarre claims that “little babies” were “getting murdered” because of BLM protestors, who she referred to as “criminals.”

In 2023, Earle stirred controversy when she posted pictures partying with Ivanka Trump. She also openly expressed her support of Donald Trump in 2022, posting a picture of a pro-Trump flag to her Instagram Story. After receiving backlash, she posted a live video, stating, “At the time — I was like, ‘yeah, go, Trump.'” However, she claimed that she didn’t know anything about politics back then and that she now thinks “Trump is an idiot.” Still, the quick one-eighty after receiving backlash and the fact that she continues to hang around the Trump family has raised skepticism about how genuine her statement was.

So far, Earle has not publicly responded to the ASKfm posts. Many have expressed surprise that, in one week, not one but two major social media influencers were confronted with past racist social media activity. Brooke Schofield also had past Tweets resurface in which she defended George Zimmerman, resulting in her apologizing while also citing her youth and upbringing as the reason for her posts. Her controversy may have been what prompted social media users to resurface Earle’s posts again.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy