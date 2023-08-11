The ‘Alien’ Franchise Is Making Its Long-Awaited Return

It’s time to go back to space and try not to get annihilated by cool-looking aliens. Yes, that’s right, the Alien franchise is making a grand return with a standalone entry titled Alien: Romulus. I should mention that an FX Alien series is also on its way. The focus of the franchise has shifted, but for the most it’s about our lady protagonists and their allies dealing with violent aliens. How cool is that?

The last time fans got an Alien film was Alien: Covenant in 2017. Therefore, we have waited long enough for a new entry in this wild sci-fi horror franchise. Fingers crossed that Fede Álvarez and Rodo Sayagues can deliver a stellar entry. What can fans expect from Alien: Romulus? I have some answers to your pressing questions. So get comfortable as we zoom off into space.

What is Alien: Romulus about?

The details are very minimal at this time in regard to the plot for Alien: Romulus. It’s likely that we’re going with a similar plot to the previous entries. People go to a planet they shouldn’t and get fucked up by xenomorphs and other aliens.

Does Alien: Romulus have a release date?

Alien: Romulus is set for a theatrical release on August 16, 2024. We shall see if the film gets a wide release.

Who is in Alien: Romulus?

The cast has been confirmed for the most part, but we currently don’t have any character names assigned to the actors. But some folks may be recognizable if you’ve watched Shadow and Bone or other series. Below you’ll find who has been confirmed so far.

Cailee Spaeny (Pacific Rim Uprising)

Isabela Merced (Transformers: The Last Knight)

David Jonsson (Rye Lane)

Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone)

Spike Fearn (Tell Me Everything)

Aileen Wu (Closing Doors)

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: 20th Century Fox)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]