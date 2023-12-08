A24 Teases ‘Civil War’ in 2024

One of several upcoming movies eventually heading to Max as part of the streamer’s new multiyear deal with A24 is Civil War. The latest from Alex Garland, the filmmaker behind Annihilation and the divisive Men, is hitting theaters in 2024.

We know very little about Garland’s new film aside from the title, but that’s likely to change next week when A24 releases the first trailer. In the meantime, the distributor has revealed a curious teaser poster for Civil War featuring imagery that suggests a dystopian thriller more in line with the Garland-scripted 28 Days Later—which is name-dropped on the poster:

Trailer for Alex Garland's CIVIL WAR drops next week. pic.twitter.com/laaQ33W2ZB — A24 (@A24) December 7, 2023

The poster features soldiers or militants armed with rifles and stationed around the flame atop the Statue of Liberty, surrounded by a barricade of sandbags. Given the state of politics, this doesn’t seem like a piece of dystopian fiction, but it’s hard to speculate based on the poster image alone.

Garland wrote and directed Civil War, which will be released in theaters and IMAX sometime in spring 2024. The film stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sonoya Mizuno, and Karl Glusman. Spaeny, Henderson, Mizuno, and Glusman all previously starred in Devs, Garland’s limited series tech thriller that aired on FX in 2020. Mizuno also memorably co-starred in Ex Machina.

We’ll know more about this mysterious new film next week, when the first trailer for Civil War arrives online.

(featured image: A24)

