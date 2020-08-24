comScore

Things We Saw Today: Here Is a Picture of Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves With a Dog Just for the Good Vibes

By Rachel LeishmanAug 24th, 2020, 5:45 pm

Bill and Ted in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure.

Sometimes you have to put your faith in a loud guitar … or in pictures of Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves on the set of Bill & Ted Face the Music. The iconic stars are gearing up for the long-awaited installment to the Bill & Ted trilogy and, in preparation, screenwriter Ed Solomon shared pictures of Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter taking pictures with people in the crew in front of the famous telephone booth.

But, don’t worry, there is one picture in particular that will spark such joy, you might just print it out and put it in a frame.

Better yet, the dog’s name is Popcorn.

To be completely transparent, I might have cried when I saw this picture because it does bring me such joy. It’s just … pure happiness in the form of a picture, something that I almost forgot about. Sometimes, a picture can bring a smile to your face and a sense of peace to your day and that’s what this did.

And right now, I feel like that’s what we need. Just a bit of happiness at seeing William “Bill” S. Preston Esquire and Theodore “Ted” Logan posing with a puppy outside of their time-traveling phonebooth. Who could ask for anything more?

(image: Orion Pictures)

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!