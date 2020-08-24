Things We Saw Today: Here Is a Picture of Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves With a Dog Just for the Good Vibes

Sometimes you have to put your faith in a loud guitar … or in pictures of Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves on the set of Bill & Ted Face the Music. The iconic stars are gearing up for the long-awaited installment to the Bill & Ted trilogy and, in preparation, screenwriter Ed Solomon shared pictures of Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter taking pictures with people in the crew in front of the famous telephone booth.

In the last week of shooting @Winter and Keanu posed with people in the crew. These are some of my favs. pic.twitter.com/yfPoUQM8Gh — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) August 24, 2020

But, don’t worry, there is one picture in particular that will spark such joy, you might just print it out and put it in a frame.

I feel like this one needs its own frame pic.twitter.com/s6b3NV4Psk — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) August 24, 2020

Better yet, the dog’s name is Popcorn.

The dog’s name is Popcorn by the way — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) August 24, 2020

To be completely transparent, I might have cried when I saw this picture because it does bring me such joy. It’s just … pure happiness in the form of a picture, something that I almost forgot about. Sometimes, a picture can bring a smile to your face and a sense of peace to your day and that’s what this did.

And right now, I feel like that’s what we need. Just a bit of happiness at seeing William “Bill” S. Preston Esquire and Theodore “Ted” Logan posing with a puppy outside of their time-traveling phonebooth. Who could ask for anything more?

(image: Orion Pictures)

Here’s what else we saw out there today:

DC Universe’s women of color take aim at Trump (via HuffPost)

Ahead of the RNC, the GOP is … aligning itself with white supremacists. (via The Daily Dot)

“Breonna was everybody’s sister and daughter. As easily as this happened to Breonna, it could’ve been anybody else’s child”.

Thank you @TaNehisiCoats, Amy Sherald and @VanityFair. pic.twitter.com/RWIjBUf7SL — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 24, 2020

Trump’s own sister is telling us we cannot trust him. (via CBS News)

Over 50% of Republicans are literally that dog in the fire saying “this is fine” about EVERYTHING happening. (via NY Daily News)

Anything we missed? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com