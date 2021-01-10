On November 8, 2020, the world said goodbye to Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer at 80 years old. And on Friday January 8, fans said farewell once more as Trebek’s final episode aired on ABC. The iconic television personality was memorialized at the end of the program with a tribute reel that captured his many years as the host of the series.

The video follows Trebek throughout the years, dancing, joking, and amiably playing off of the guests in his signature style. Trebek was not just a host, but a fixture in millions of homes across the country. For so many of us, Jeopardy! was a gateway show to learning and expanding one’s knowledge of the world. It celebrated knowledge, sportsmanship, and was beloved by trivia fans from across the globe.

“He was a warrior, and what he was able to do by getting himself back to the set to tape those final episodes. … We didn’t know it was going to be his final episodes, and neither did he — but it was Herculean,” said executive producer Mike Richards in an interview with NBC’s “Today” last week. Richards continued, “He was in enormous pain. He was 10 days away from passing away. And you will not sense any of that in these episodes. He is strong, he sounds great, he’s funny, and he’s amazing.”

The series resumes this week with former champion Ken Jennings stepping in to host. Jennings is one of several guest hosts lined up as producers continue their search for a new permanent host.

Alex was always a familiar TV face, but it was so gratifying during the last years of his life to see him universally recognized as the national treasure (or bi-national treasure!) that he was. We're always going to miss him. Thanks for everything, Alex. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 8, 2021

