Alan Cumming Hands Back His OBE For his Birthday

Bisexual icon and Tony Award-winning actor Alan Cumming, who’s been generating a ton of buzz as the host of The Traitors, turned 58 on January 27. On his birthday, Cumming posted on his Instagram that he’s celebrating by returning his Officer of the British Empire (OBE) award.

Cumming received his OBE in 2009 for both his work as an actor and “for activism for equal rights for the gay and lesbian community, USA.” At the time, both the Defense of Marriage Act (DoMA) and Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell (DADT) were in effect, both of which Cumming cites in his new Instagram post. He recalls his statement at the time: “I am really shocked and delighted to receive this honour. I am especially happy to be honoured for my activism as much as for my work.

“The fight for equality for the LGBT community in the US is something I am very passionate about, and I see this honour as encouragement to go on fighting for what I believe is right and for what I take for granted as a UK citizen. Thank you to the Queen and those who make up her Birthday honours list for bringing attention to the inaction of the US government on this issue. It makes me very proud to be British, and galvanised as an American.”

Cumming received his OBE approximately six months after becoming a dual citizen of the US and the UK. Now, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Cumming writes, “the ensuing conversations about the role of monarchy and especially the way the British Empire profited at the expense (and death) of indigenous peoples across the world really opened my eyes.”

He also notes that while receiving the OBE was a boon to the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights 14 years ago, now it is “less potent than the misgivings I have being associated with the toxicity of empire.” He says he returned his award and is “now back to being plain old Alan Cumming again.”

Cumming returning his OBE award likely won’t have any tangible effect on the ongoing fight for LGBTQIA+ rights in the US or the UK, both of which have seen an influx of anti-transgender bills in the last few years.

It’s a symbolic gesture at best, but one that’s at least prompting more conversation about the role of the British Royal Family in 2023. In the last few years, the monarchy has been accused of blatant racism by its very own Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince Andrew was stripped of all his titles following allegations of sexual abuse. Peoples of the Commonwealth are demanding reparations over royal visits, and the general attitude toward the British Royal Family is that it’s done significantly more harm than good throughout the centuries. Cumming returning his OBE award just adds to the multitude of people distancing themselves from the monarchy and what it represents.

At time of writing, Buckingham Palace has not released a statement in response to Cumming’s announcement.

(featured image: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]