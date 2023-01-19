Alabama Attorney General Threatens to Prosecute Anyone Procuring an Abortion via USPS

Well, that didn’t take long. Last week we told you about how Alabama wants to prosecute doctors and anyone who has an abortion in Alabama under child endangerment laws because we punish first and ask questions second in this country. Now, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall (who you can already tell is pale, male, and stale with that name) is saying that anyone who has an abortion via pills acquired through the mail could be prosecuted. This announcement comes on the heels of the FDA’s rule change that allows abortion pills to be sent through the USPS, reversing a long-standing rule that you had to pick up the medicine in person.

So basically, as soon as life and medical decisions got a little easier and more dignified, this ghoul of the highest order said to himself “how can I, Steve Marshall, make the world a more terrible place?!” And he opted for this. I guess throwing rocks at school buses full of children was too much work? Per Alabama.com:

“The Human Life Protection Act targets abortion providers, exempting women ‘upon whom an abortion is performed or attempted to be performed’ from liability under the law,” Marshall said in an emailed statement. “It does not provide an across-the-board exemption from all criminal laws, including the chemical-endangerment law—which the Alabama Supreme Court has affirmed and reaffirmed protects unborn children.”

That coward emailed the statement, likely because on some level he knew if he went out in public and said those words, he couldn’t be sure he wouldn’t be met with boos and rotten tomatoes. This jackass just has a thing for abortions, which is very weird, because you never hear people trying to regulate root canals, and people, they are both medical procedures. I wonder why that is? From the above article:

Marshall has said in the past his office could prosecute doctors with U.S. Veterans Affairs who perform abortions for victims of rape or incest. He has also said people who assist in setting up out-of-state abortions could face criminal penalties. This is the first time he has said police and prosecutors could arrest women who have undergone medication abortion.

So I had to look this up, even though I already knew the answer and you in your heart, do too: nowhere on this sorry waste of cells’ Wikipedia page is there any mention of military service. Naturally. He is extremely comfortable regulating what medical services veterans cannot receive but obviously the closest thing to “service” this loser has ever done for the country was to stay in Alabama and not spread his virulent BS to a national office. I’m genuinely sorry to the people of Alabama that they must put up with this odious man.

Here’s the horrifying truth of it all: How the hell will anyone know what’s delivered in your mail unless someone narcs on you? The call will be coming from inside the house, literally. This story only gets worse and worse.

Abortion access is a human right. We should all be able to make healthcare decisions that are in our best interests and hopefully one day soon, conservative stains on the world like this jagoff will be resigned to the dustbin of history. Until then, there are people fighting the good fight in Alabama, per the same article:

JaTaune Bosby Gilchrist, executive director of the ACLU of Alabama, said women have the right to receive prescriptions from out-of-state doctors. “The ACLU of Alabama is disappointed to learn that Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is continuing to insert himself into a person’s medical exam room,” Gilchrist said. “Medical decisions should remain the private choice between a patient and doctor. The Alabama Attorney General lacks the jurisdiction to prosecute Alabamians from receiving legal and legitimate medical services prescribed outside the state of Alabama.”

(featured image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

