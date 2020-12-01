What Ahsoka Tano’s Reveal About Baby Yoda Means for The Mandalorian

During the most recent episode of The Mandalorian, we learned a lot about Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda—like his name, first off. But more than that, we learned of his previous training and how he had been hidden away when the Jedi Temple on Coruscant fell. Here is my question through all of that: Was Grogu still on Coruscant when Anakin killed the Younglings?

Ahsoka tells Din that someone took Grogu from the Jedi Temple but she does not say when or explore anything past the fact that someone hid him away, which we saw in the pilot when Din went to find Grogu for Greef Karga and the Client. But thinking about Grogu training at the Jedi Temple means that he either narrowly escaped Anakin’s wrath towards the Younglings or he managed to hide away only to be taken sometime later.

Sure, back then, Grogu was in his late 20s (and with how he looks now as a 50-year-old baby, we can only assume how little he was) but still, there’s a huge dark shadow over how Grogu was hidden away. If you remember from Revenge of the Sith, part of Anakin’s final descent into the dark side was his attack on the Jedi Temple. Killing the Younglings and turning away from the Jedi way completely tore Anakin away from both Padme and Obi-Wan.

(Which, if you watched Clone Wars and Rebels, also bled into his relationship with his Padawan, Ahsoka Tano.)

While we don’t know where, exactly, Grogu was in that moment when Anakin was killing the children, we do know now that, after he was hidden away, he stayed that way until his Dadalorian found him—so much so that his powers were hidden away as well because his connection to the Force could have killed him had he used it.

One thing that I wanted to know was if Grogu could feel what was going to happen to the Younglings and hid himself away first. As we saw in Revenge of the Sith, Yoda had a connection to the Force and the other Jedi and could tell when they were being betrayed by the Empire. So did Grogu have that same connection and know that something was coming and ran? Or was someone who knew of Anakin’s betrayal ahead of the curve and knew to save Grogu? (Which is a whole different issue if they only saved Grogu and let the other Younglings die.)

Whatever happened at the Jedi Temple, it either makes Grogu out to be a bit of a coward, or whoever hid him away knowing what was coming, someone we shouldn’t probably trust. We still don’t know that much about Grogu. We know that he’s the same species as Yaddle and Yoda, and that’s it.

Maybe we’ll find out more about Grogu and his escape when they go to the site of the Jedi Temple on Tython, but until then, what little we did learn about Grogu developed into even more questions.

(image: Lucasfilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com