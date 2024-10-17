Agatha Harkness gave us one of the best songs of all time

Agatha All Along spent this week’s episode giving us a look into Billy Maximoff’s origin as a character. How did William Kaplan become Wanda’s son? What is his relationship like with Eddie. But the show also gave us one little nod to Agatha Harkness’ past that is iconic.

During the episode, Billy (Joe Locke) is looking up some information on Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). It happens 3 years after the car accident that killed William Kaplan and allowed Billy Maximoff into his body. When he googles her, he sees a news article about her that gives us some pretty exciting information: Agatha Harkness IS Jolene.

The Dolly Parton song tells a story about two women. One is begging the other to leave the man she loves alone because she knows that this other woman can take him if she wants. “I’m begging of you, please don’t take my man” the lyrics say. Another says “Please don’t take him just because you can.”

In the episode, the headline reads: “Does this 1972 surveillance photo of Dolly Parton show the real Jolene?” It shows Parton slapping Agatha across the face and that’s, as the kids say, history. Can you imagine what other historical mysteries the Marvel characters partook in? With Loki being DB Cooper and now Agatha being Jolene, we can only imagine where our other eternal beings have been. Someone has to be the inspiration for Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain,” right?

Fans loved the small moment because it is something we’ve all wanted to know for years. Now having the joke that it is Agatha Harkness just makes it that much better.

I have many mysteries the MCU can answer

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has plenty of beings who have been around a while. A common theory is that Bucky Barnes is actually the one who killed John F. Kennedy. We didn’t see it but we do know that he committed assassinations in the name of Hydra and so having THAT be the answer to what really happened to Kennedy is a choice.

But just think about the flood gates this opens up. Who is going to end up being the Zodiac Killer in the lore of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Because at this rate, that is definitely getting included. Right? The point is, this kind of lore in the MCU is genuinely funny to see and I love that this is what shows like Loki and Agatha All Along are doing.

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) as DB Cooper had a vice grip on fans. We could not stop thinking about how great that choice was. Agatha as Jolene feels that same way. She would try to take Dolly Parton’s man just because she can. But now that it has happened twice, I just want so many other nods to history. That’s what is so fun about the Disney+ shows. They have this freedom to add strange yet fun lore to characters and now that the door is open, I’m going to need so much more.

