Adrien Brody can’t win an Oscar without being chaotic

The first time Adrien Brody won an Academy Award, for The Pianist in 2002, he infamously kissed Halle Berry. The second time, in 2025 for his leading role in The Brutalist, he threw his gum to his girlfriend on the way to the stage.

Why is this man so chaotic at awards shows? Is this unfortunately the closest we’re getting to Challengers representation at the Oscars? (By taking his gum in her bare hand, Brody’s girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, did what Zendaya and Josh O’Connor’s characters do for Mike Faist’s character in the seriously snubbed Luca Guadagnino film).

Brody was the clear favorite for his performance as fictional architect László Tóth. The film itself had a decent night, also winning Best Score and Best Cinematography. The win itself was not surprising in the least. But he just had to keep us on our toes.

adrien brody's girlfriend catching his gum is kinda the most romantic thing i've ever seen — bald ann dowd (@ali_sivi) March 3, 2025

In another memorable moment on Sunday night, Berry “got him back” for the 2002 smooch by surprising him and kissing him on the red carpet. The spirit of The Pianist was in the air that night, clearly.

The two-time winner also risked John Lithgow’s disappointed face, per Conan O’Brien’s threat at the top of his show, went long in his acceptance speech. He simply refused to be played off and used his seniority to get his way: “Please turn the music off. I’m wrapping up. I’ve done this before.”

This remark earned the actor laughs and a round of applause from the audience. But Brody did not immediately wrap up, and went on to make a vague blanket plea for tolerance–a theme that, to his credit, runs through both The Pianist and The Brutalist. Ultimately, Brody was played off a second time. Then he wrapped up and the show continued. Let’s see what happens the third time he wins!

