Admit It, Tucker Carlson. The Bidens Are Your OTP.

It must be a slow news day if the only thing Tucker Carlson has to talk about is the Bidens and the love they’ve shared for decades as a response to a Politico piece about presidential PDA. Seriously, in a bizarre Fox News segment, Carlson went on to say that the nation’s first couple is a fraud and that they were part of a “slick PR campaign devised by cynical consultants determined to hide the president’s senility by misdirection.” He followed that by saying, “Their love is as real as climate change.”

First of all, thank you for admitting that climate change is real, Carlson. I know that must’ve been hard for you, and I’ll take it as a cry for help. You do believe in climate change, but you’re stuck in a mindless job where all you do is spin conspiracy theories until the most ludicrous one sticks. I commend your bravery for going against the Fox News rhetoric that climate change is a hoax that isn’t destroying our planet.

Just admit it, Tucker. The Bidens are your OTP, a.k.a. One True Pairing. You’re deep in the fandom. You probably write fanfiction about them or commission artists to draw your favorite scenes from the Bidens’ romance. Hell, you probably have a cosplay that you’re waiting to try out with a very special person. And I am here for every last bit of it if it means you admitting the truth about climate change and the epic relationship the Bidens share.

If you take away his obnoxious tone, he is simply telling the truth: the love the Bidens share is deep, respectful, romantic, restorative, and as real as climate change. — Rachel Vail (@rachelvailbooks) February 17, 2021

I choose to take this entirely at face value. Carlson is telling me that the Bidens love each other and that climate change is real. — MyJourney TDM Solent (@SustransAndy) February 17, 2021

… as opposed to the Trumps? https://t.co/xZG7OkfPwM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 17, 2021

On the other hand, this is probably the most truth he’s ever uttered on his show: The Bidens’ love is real, genuine, restorative, and climate change is just as real. As is his own-goal, the jealous little toad. — Just Zsuzsi (@just_zsuzsi) February 17, 2021

As a Texan experiencing VERY REAL CLIMATE CHANGE, TUCKER!! I am happy to know that the Bidens marriage is as rock solid as my pipes. — Eileen Left (@86_45_in2018) February 17, 2021

(image: Tucker Carlson Tonight)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]