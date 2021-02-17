comScore Admit It Tucker Carlson, the Bidens Are Your OTP | The Mary Sue

Admit It, Tucker Carlson. The Bidens Are Your OTP.

OTP (One True Pairing)

By Lyra HaleFeb 17th, 2021, 2:21 pm

Tucker Carlson discusses the Bidens.

It must be a slow news day if the only thing Tucker Carlson has to talk about is the Bidens and the love they’ve shared for decades as a response to a Politico piece about presidential PDA. Seriously, in a bizarre Fox News segment, Carlson went on to say that the nation’s first couple is a fraud and that they were part of a “slick PR campaign devised by cynical consultants determined to hide the president’s senility by misdirection.” He followed that by saying, “Their love is as real as climate change.”

First of all, thank you for admitting that climate change is real, Carlson. I know that must’ve been hard for you, and I’ll take it as a cry for help. You do believe in climate change, but you’re stuck in a mindless job where all you do is spin conspiracy theories until the most ludicrous one sticks. I commend your bravery for going against the Fox News rhetoric that climate change is a hoax that isn’t destroying our planet.

Just admit it, Tucker. The Bidens are your OTP, a.k.a. One True Pairing. You’re deep in the fandom. You probably write fanfiction about them or commission artists to draw your favorite scenes from the Bidens’ romance. Hell, you probably have a cosplay that you’re waiting to try out with a very special person. And I am here for every last bit of it if it means you admitting the truth about climate change and the epic relationship the Bidens share.

(image: Tucker Carlson Tonight)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Lyra Hale

Lyra (She/Her) is a queer Latinx writer who stans badass women in movies, TV shows, and books. She loves crafting, tostones, and speculating all over queer media. And when not writing she's scrolling through TikTok or rebuilding her book collection.