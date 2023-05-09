Adam Warlock Taught Will Poulter a New Vocabulary Word

It’s official: Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) is every Marvel fan’s new favorite himbo. He’s a lovable, well-meaning child in the body of a superpowered alien man! Half the time he has no idea what’s going on! This overgrown kiddo has so much to learn about the universe in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and we love him for it.

And it turns out Will Poulter has a lot to learn, too!

In a recent interview with Fandango, Poulter was asked how it felt to join the “iconic list of fictional himbos.” Poulter’s response was hilarious:

“So, I don’t know what this is, but I literally heard in my last interview the term ‘himbo.’ What does ‘himbo’ mean?”

When the interviewer explained that a himbo is a kind of “beautiful idiot,” Poulter laughed.

“I don’t know about the beautiful part,” he replied. (Oh, Will, you modest guy, you.) “The idiotic part, I think, is pretty on point.” Poulter went on to talk about how much fun it was to play a very young character trying to figure out a big and baffling world in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Adam Warlock is the son of Ayesha, Golden High Priestess of the bioengineered alien race the Sovereign. Ayesha and the villainous High Evolutionary dispatch Adam to capture Rocket, whom the High Evolutionary considers his personal property.

Adam has a lot of great moments in the film as he tries to carry out his mission, but then gradually becomes an ally to the Guardians. At the end (spoiler alert!), he even becomes a Guardian of the Galaxy himself, as he joins the new team Rocket puts together to help those in need across the vast reaches of space.

What’s next for Adam Warlock? Will he stick with the Guardians of the Galaxy? Will we see him in the next Avengers movie? Will he ever get some street smarts, or is he destined to be a himbo forever? And how many more new terms will Will Poulter learn now that he’s a Marvel actor?

Whatever happens, we’re so happy we have both of these dudes in our lives.

(featured image: Marvel)

