Adam Warlock, You Perfect Himbo

When Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 showed us Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, many were shocked to see our favorite weirdo as a buff gold man, and yet, most everyone that I know is now an Adam Warlock fan after seeing the latest installment in the world of the Guardians. And I don’t blame them! I would watch an Adam Warlock trilogy just about him trying to do simple tasks without his mother.

**Spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ahead!**

But one of the very hilarious aspects of Adam that I love very much is that he’s … well, he’s a himbo—a himbo in the sense that he does not know how to function on his own as a member of the Sovereign—you know, those gold people with the remote ships that the Guardians had to race against in Vol. 2?

But Adam is one of them, and he’s not exactly great at it. There’s a reason for that, though! He was brought out of his creation too early, so he’s just a baby, in the words of his mother Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki). But even she seems to be a little fed up with how absolutely useless Adam is a lot of the time, and it’s hilarious to watch it unfold.

Guardians writer/director James Gunn apparently made Adam Warlock pretty to look at with nothing really going on in his mind, because he really truly and honestly just needs his mother to hold his hand every step of the way. And somehow, the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), who created Adam Warlock along with the rest of the Sovereign, doesn’t seem to see that Adam just has two brain cells that are exhausted from rubbing together to get him to perform basic tasks.

All this to say, though, that I love him so much. I just maybe would not ask him to do a life-saving task, because it wouldn’t end well. He tries, though!

He’s just a big doofus

(Jessica Miglio/Walt Disney Studios)

The first moment we see Adam, he’s trying to essentially kidnap Rocket Raccoon, and he’s not afraid to kill someone to complete this task. But you start to see the cracks in his bravado when Rocket quickly escapes from him (as Adam calls Rocket a squirrel), and you start to see how bad he is at all this. Throughout the movie, moments pop up that show Adam attempting to be strong, but he’s just a guy who wants Blurp to be his best friend.

When his mother dies, he’s left just sort of … alone. And as the Guardians are wont to do, they adopt him when no one else seems to care about them. Adam finds a family with them, wrapped in his little blanket and sad because he’s all on his own. It’s cute and does promise us the potential of more Adam Warlock, but it also shows us just how … sad and lonely our beautiful little himbo is.

I hope we get plenty more of Adam Warlock in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Because honestly? Feels nice to have another large dummy running around in space. Adam and Thor would have a time talking to each other.

(featured image: Jessica Miglio/Walt Disney Studios)

