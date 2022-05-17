Adam Scott Tells the Supreme Court to Eat His Shorts

Adam Scott is the kind of actor that has constantly brought incredible characters to life. If you don’t love him for his role as Henry Pollard on Party Down, then maybe you know him as Mark in Apple TV+’s Severance—or, of course, the love of my life, Benjamin Wyatt on Parks and Recreation.

Recently, Scott earned a Webby for Best Actor for his work on the Apple TV+ series. In a tweet about his acceptance speech, Scott revealed that his speech could only be five words long and that didn’t seem to be a problem for him. “Was so honored to get a Webby tonight for #Severance! Huge thanks to @BenStiller for presenting to me. When I was told the acceptance speech could only be 5 words long, there was truly only one option… #Webbys,” Scott tweeted and his speech most certainly did not disappoint.

What did Scott say exactly? “Supreme Court, eat my shorts.”

"Supreme Court…Eat My Shorts" 👏 Enough said from @mradamscott, this years Webby Best Actor for his work on Apple TV+'s Severance #Webbys pic.twitter.com/XZ64O5bBLz — The Webby Awards (@TheWebbyAwards) May 17, 2022

On a nerdy level, the quote comes from one of my favorite episodes of television ever. In the Parks and Recreation episode titled “Recall Vote,” Leslie Knope is kicked off the City Council in Pawnee for attempting to do right by the city. In her upset, she comes to City Hall wearing a Garfield shirt, sweatpants, and Ugg boots and eating Paunch Burger.

“Eat my shorts, Jabronies. Knope out,” she writes, and Chris Traeger has to read it out loud, and it triggers everyone trying to help Leslie forget about what happened. While that was Scott’s message at The Webby Awards, it was a bit different. It felt like he was channeling his television wife and doing what both Ben Wyatt and Leslie Knope would do in response to the current SCOTUS ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade. Scott has been consistently vocal about his support of reproductive rights, participating in multiple marches and posting helpful links online.

He really is Ben Wyatt

While this is a fun callback to his Parks and Recreation wife, it’s also a huge statement from the actor on a public platform. Part of being a celebrity means having a following and the place to share your views, and Scott has consistently used his to bring awareness to the causes he finds important and he has been very open about his disdain for things that the government did (especially during the Trump administration). To know that he’s still fighting back against what’s going on and using his platform for good? It’s incredible. And he’s right. Supreme Court? Eat my shorts. Leishman out.

(featured image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Film Independent)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]