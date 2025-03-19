Adam Kinzinger wants Trump to ‘bring it’ or ‘shut his mouth’ for good

If someone told me “bring it” in today’s society, I would know I made a mistake. The question is if Donald Trump will realize that is the case with Adam Kinzinger.

Recommended Videos

Kinzinger, who is a Republican, is not afraid to take on the president. Shocking, I know. But it is nice to see a backbone every once in a while. Recently, Kinzinger has taken on Trump time and time again for Trump’s attacks on Kinzinger’s role in the January 6 committee. Now, the president is doing it again. And Kinzinger made it clear that he has the time.

He took to his own substack to write about how Trump is “griping, playing the victim” about the situation. He even said that Trump is pretending to be “some kind of tough guy simultaneously whining about how unfair life is. His latest tantrum? Threatening not to recognize the pardons of the January 6th committee.”

Kinzinger called out Trump for his actions and said that the President was very clearly bluffing. But Kinzinger went on to talk about how the committee was made of Republicans who stood up and defended what he believed were American rights when it came to January 6.

“The January 6 Committee did its job. It stood up for democracy while Trump and his sycophants tried to burn it down. The people who cooperated did so in the name of truth, accountability, and the preservation of our republic,” he wrote. “They were almost ALL REPUBLICANS, And now, because he can’t handle reality, Trump wants to puff out his chest and threaten the committee? Fine. Do it. Or shut up.”

Most of Kinzinger’s post was all about how Trump will make these threats against those who oppose him in some way or another and how Trump won’t do anything about it. Which is what many of us have been saying for years. But it is kind of nice to see a Republican not letting Trump walk all over them.



The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy