Adam Kinzinger roasts ‘small little boy’ Trump in a scathing video takedown

There are few Republicans who are willing to take on Donald Trump. It is why so many are shocked by Adam Kinzinger’s pushback at the president. In a scathing video, Kinzinger nailed the issues with Trump.

The last few days, Kinzinger has been focusing his attention on calling Trump out for his continued threats and his inability to follow through on them. In a video posted to X, Kinzinger explained that Trump’s attack on the January 6 committee was because it is something he is “embarrassed” by.

He claimed that Trump is “more obsessed” with him and Liz Cheney than his “friggin’ golf score.” He then simply told Trump to “bring it on, dude.” Kinzinger then made one of the funniest comments about Trump possible: He pointed out that Trump hikes his pants up as high as possible. Look, I’m all for not commenting on the lives and bodies of other people but if someone else wants to make fun of Donald Trump, I’m not going to stop you.

Kinzinger claimed Trump pulled his pants up just below his chest (and wasn’t kind to him) and also commented on Trump’s sweating. Outside of making fun of Trump, Kinzinger’s message was simple: Stop yapping about him and the January 6 committee and either make a move or shut up. “You’re a grown man. You don’t talk like one but you’re a grown man. Come on, dude. Bring it.”

In the caption of the post, wrote “Donald, bring it. I’m so tired of your victimy whiney belly aching crap. You friggin won and you STILL are complaining all the time.” And in the end of it, he even took one more swing at Trump, writing “BRING IT YOU SMALL LITTLE BOY.”

While Kinzinger is still a former Republican Representative with viewpoints that are harmful to many Americans, his turn to taking on Trump is kind of refreshing to see. So many of these Republicans lost their backbone when it came to Trump and they allowed him to destroy democracy over and over again. So Kinzinger’s attacks on Trump are…kind of nice.

