comScore

R.I.P. Actor & Model Godfrey Gao, Who Died of Heart Attack at 35 While on Set

By Princess WeekesNov 27th, 2019, 4:04 pm

Godfrey Gao in The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013)

News has broken that Godfrey Gao, actor and model, best known in the States of the Mortal Instruments movie, passed away at the age of 35 from a heart attack while filming Chase Me, a competitive sports reality show, in China.

While the cause of death is a heart attack, reports are coming that Gao was dealing with some inhumane conditions while on the set of Chase Me, including a 17-hour workday. Taiwan News, according to the Vancouver Sun, reported that an audience member heard Gao shout, “I can’t carry on,” before he fell to the ground.

Taiwan News then reported, “Cameramen swarmed around him and kept filming, apparently believing that his actions were part of the show.”

Zhejiang TV, the station behind Chase Me, released a statement taking some responsibility, which has been circulating on social media.

In addition to the outpouring of grief, this has meant a lot of anger towards Chase Me and more cases of other celebrities complaining about how the series has handled health issues and dangerous sets. Those who have known Gao and fans of the actor have been expressing sadness and confusion about this sudden death on social media:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Deep sadness that such a shining star has left us… 🙏

A post shared by Michelle Yeoh 楊紫瓊 (@michelleyeoh_official) on

(via Vancouver Sun, image: Screen Gems)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Princess Weekes - Assistant Editor

Princess (she/her-bisexual) is a Brooklyn born Megan Fox truther, who loves Sailor Moon, mythology, and diversity within sci-fi/fantasy. Still lives in Brooklyn with her over 500 Pokémon that she has Eevee trained into a mighty army. Team Zutara forever.