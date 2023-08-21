Abbi Jacobson Calls ‘Bulls—t’ on Amazon for Canceling ‘A League of Their Own’

Amazon has officially canceled A League of Their Own, reportedly due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. This is actually the second time Amazon has canceled the series. Earlier this year, it was reported that A League of Their Own wasn’t moving forward with another season. After receiving backlash, Amazon renewed the series for a shortened season 2. And now here we are again.

Creator and star Abbi Jacobson had some choice words on the cancellation. She posted on Instagram about the news, saying:

“What luck I have had to get to tell these stories and play this character I love so much. What a rare thing in life. And so I am sad today. To blame this cancellation on the strike, (which is an essential fight for fair wages, protections and working conditions, etc…) is bullshit and cowardly. But this post isn’t about all that. About all the ways this show has been put through the ringer. Not today.”

I actually quite enjoyed watching A League of Their Own. I was a big fan of the 1992 movie starring Geena Davis, Madonna, and Rosie O’Donnell. I play softball and love sports generally, so the original movie was such a breath of fresh air. This is an important story to tell, and it has a good amount of humor as well!

Jacobson makes a good point, though. The fight between big corporations and the actors and writers and others who actually make movies and shows seems to not have an end in sight. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ net worth jumped $47 billion in 2023 alone. For a company as insanely profitable as Amazon to blame strikes for this cancellation just seems disingenuous.

I can’t help but wonder if Abbi Jacobson would have taken a different approach on social media if A League of Their Own had been canceled for other reasons, maybe viewership or storyline issues. With the connection between sports, gender, and sexuality, I thought that A League of Their Own still had a lot of other stories to explore. It is also so easy for us to forget the past even though much of it remains relevant to what’s happening now. But these women achieved so much and I believe stories like theirs are worth telling. I hope more people discover the first season and enjoy what has been given to us.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Prime Video)

