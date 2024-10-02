Aaron Judge’s ‘Paw Patrol’ episode, explained

Aaron Judge, one of baseball’s most beloved icons, is known for his off-field moments as much as he is for his career professionalism. For example, at that time, he cameoed in Paw Patrol. We’ll explain everything about Judge’s Paw Patrol episode in depth below.

Standing at a staggering 6’7 feet tall as one of the tallest baseball players in the MLB, you’d be able to pick out Judge from a crowd quite easily. As said by ESPN, Judge has had one of the most impressive careers in modern baseball history. He’s a home run monster, hitting a record-breaking 52 home runs in his breakout season back in 2017, surpassing the previous rookie record of 49 home runs held by Mark McGwire.

On top of that, Judge made Yankee history by becoming team captain in 2023, an exceptionally rare role only given to absolute baseball juggernauts with considerable leadership capabilities, like Lou Gehrig, Thurman Munson, Babe Ruth, and Derek Jeter. Judge’s prestige makes it somewhat funny that he has starred in one of the most popular children’s shows.

According to Sports Business Journal, the Paw Patrol spinoff Rubble & Crew had their “The Crew Builds a Ballpark” episode featuring a judge back on August 26. This episode follows a similar format to Paw Patrol. The episode of course has plenty of baseball references and jokes to boot. As the title says, the crew is tasked with building a new ballpark for Judge’s upcoming home run derby.

You can watch Paw Patrol on multiple streaming platforms like Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV, and more.

