A24 Is Bringing ‘Thrills & Chills’ to AMC Theatres in October

Everyone’s favorite distributor of indie and genre films is taking over AMC Theatres in October. A24 has partnered with the movie theater chain to re-release four of its best horror films, giving cinephiles and horror-heads another chance to see The Witch, X, Under the Skin, and Midsommar on the big screen. Whether you missed them the first time around or you’re looking to stack your spooky season calendar with as many horror movie screenings as possible, A24’s Thrills & Chills series should be a priority.

A24 and AMC have partnered for the A24 Presents: October Thrills & Chills Film Series, which brings a different A24 horror movie back to the big screen every Wednesday in October. The series kicks off on October 4 with The Witch, Robert Eggers’ folk horror feature debut starring Anya Taylor-Joy and an unforgettable black goat. On October 11, catch Ti West’s X, the ’70s slasher throwback and the first film in the Mia Goth-starring trilogy that continues with Pearl and the upcoming MaXXXine. Jonathan Glazer’s sci-fi horror masterpiece Under the Skin, starring Scarlett Johansson as a deadly extraterrestrial, returns to theaters on October 18. The series will conclude on October 25 with the director’s cut of Ari Aster’s traumatic break-up odyssey Midsommar—a two-hour-and-50-minute banger.

There is a strategy to this particular lineup: Each of the directors has a new film arriving in the coming months, with the exception of Aster, whose Beau Is Afraid already hit theaters earlier this year. Eggers has his long-awaited Nosferatu remake coming sometime in 2024, and he produced siblings Max and Sam Eggers’ directorial debut, The Front Room, a psychological thriller starring the Brandy Norwood. MaXXXine, the third film in the X trilogy, is also en route, possibly before the end of the year. And finally, there’s Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer’s long-awaited follow-up to Under the Skin, which has been making the festival rounds.

Tickets are available to purchase on the AMC Theatres website. A24 also recently unveiled its AAA24 membership, which allows subscribers to see one of the above films for free. AAA24 costs $5 per month or $55 for an annual subscription, and includes all sorts of fun member exclusives, like zines, birthday gifts, access to merch (you, too, can own the creepy hand from Talk to Me), and more.

