Are you interested in owning one of Jobu Topaki’s wild outfits? Or perhaps Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu as piñatas? Or Waymond’s fanny pack? Or perhaps the infamous Auditor of the Month trophy?

Well, for—I’m going to go with a zillion?—dollars, you finally can. A24, the production company behind Everything Everywhere All at Once, is adding another item to the long list of reasons why it’s awesome: it’s helping out transgender people, Asian Americans, and laundry workers by auctioning off props from the movie.

The online auction, which runs from February 23 to March 2, consists of numerous memorable props and costumes, from the googly-eyed rock to the actual Raccacoonie.

Starting tomorrow, we're auctioning off (almost) everything from Everything Everywhere All At Once, from Jobu's Elvis costume to Raccacoonie himself. 100% of proceeds to benefit Laundry Workers Center, Asian Mental Health Project, and @TransLawCenter.https://t.co/Sggf4RT4Sj pic.twitter.com/EAoS27MmBO — A24 (@A24) February 22, 2023

There are three separate auctions running simultaneously. Proceeds from the “Laundry and Taxes” auction will go to Laundry Workers Center, while “In Another Life” will benefit Transgender Law Center, and “Mementos from the Multiverse” will benefit the Asian Mental Health Project.

Why are these charities important?

Some workers, like those who work in laundries and similar industries, toil in obscurity. According to the Laundry Workers Center, laundry workers frequently face issues like “landlord negligence, wage theft, and hazardous and exploitative working conditions, all of which are endemic in low-income communities in New York City and New Jersey.” Similarly, the Asian Mental Health project states that issues like mental health struggles are often invisible, leading to difficulty accessing treatment.

Other groups, like trans people, suffer from a spotlight they never asked for. In a political climate in which trans people are continually targeted, scapegoated, and attacked, publicly supporting trans initiatives can be a powerful statement of solidarity. Donating to trans legal aid initiatives is even better, since so many of these battles are fought in the courtroom.

If you’re an Everything Everywhere fan and you’ve got the cash, you can help out marginalized communities and get some amazing memorabilia at the same time. (And hey, my birthday is in coming up in a mere 11 months, if anyone feels like getting me Jobu’s jumbled costume. That’s some sweet drip.)

(featured image: A24)

