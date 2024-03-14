A24’s Most Intense Movies Are Screening in IMAX This Summer

Sure, you’ve seen Hereditary—but can you really say you’ve experienced it until you’ve seen it in IMAX? We’ll find out this summer, when A24 drops its latest collab: a monthly IMAX screening series featuring some of the studio’s most upsetting movies in XXL format.

Recommended Videos

It’s an exciting development for A24, to say nothing of the countless film bros who can’t wait to add “Uncut Gems in IMAX tonight?” to their Bumble profiles. A24 is teaming up with IMAX to bring four of the studio’s most beloved—and deeply disturbing—movies to premium-format screens this summer, starting with Ex Machina. Alex Garland’s sci-fi thriller will screen in IMAX on March 27, accompanied by an exclusive sneak peek at his latest movie, Civil War.

Civil War—the next title on the docket, naturally—will be released in theaters and IMAX on April 12. Garland’s new thriller starring Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, and Cailee Spaeny is the big centerpiece in the film series, but it’s not A24’s first outing in IMAX: the studio’s re-release of the Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense also screened in IMAX.

The series continues on April 24 (oh god they are going to turn April 24 into A24 day aren’t they) with Hereditary, Ari Aster’s harrowing feature debut. Just imagining Toni Collette doing you know in IMAX is enough to ruin the rest of my day. Nevertheless, I persist. A24’s IMAX series will conclude on May 22 with Josh and Benny Safdie’s Uncut Gems, which is actually a great opportunity for people with anxiety to help their friends understand what that feels like for two hours.

(featured image: A24)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]