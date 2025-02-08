A ‘Victorious’ spin-off is happening, but with a twist

2000s and 2010s kids, this one is for you.

In 2013, the beloved Nickelodeon series Victorious wrapped up its final season. The show spurred one spin-off series, Sam & Cat, which sadly only lasted one year and ended in 2014. Since then, it’s been almost ten years since fans heard any news about Victorious. Until now, that is.

‘Victorious’ series starring Daniella Monet announced

On February 6, it was confirmed that a Victorious spin-off is in the works. The show will star Daniella Monet, who will reprise her role as Trina Vega. With the working title of “Hollywood Arts,” the show will focus on Trina’s adventures as a teacher at Hollywood Arts, the high school she and the other Victorious characters attended as teens.

The multi-cam series is currently in development. Casting is ongoing, and there has been no news that other Victorious stars, like Victoria Justice, will return to their roles. Fans have their fingers crossed though; we need to see more of Tori (Justice) and Trina’s sister dynamic!

Besides starring as the main character, Monet is signed on as an executive producer on the show. She will be working alongside Jake Farrow, who wrote and produced Sam & Cat, as well as Samantha Martin. Victorious creator Dan Schneider will have no involvement in the spin-off, as he left Nickelodeon in 2018 following horrifying allegations of on-set abuse.

Victorious was a Dan Schneider-produced show that aired on Nickelodeon from 2010 to 2013. The show centered on Tori Vega, who attends the elite performing arts school Hollywood Arts alongside her older sister, Trina. There, she meets fellow talented students, and they form a clique. The show features their wacky adventures as students at Hollywood Arts and shows them following their dreams, aiming to be singers, actors, producers, and more.

Here’s hoping the pilot takes off and we get a full-fledged series. I need to see how Trina, constantly made fun of for being untalented while attending a performing arts high school, teaches students! As of this writing, there has been no announcement regarding a premiere date.

