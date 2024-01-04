I woke up this morning, groggy and half-awake after playing too much League of Legends last night to a strange sight. If you’ve been on Twitter recently, you already know what I’m talking about: A viral TikTok of a Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Miguel O’Hara action figure dancing to Michael Jackson.

I had to watch the video two, then three, then four times just to process what I had seen.

Don’t stop ’till you get enough~

For those who haven’t seen it yet, the viral video features a Miguel O’Hara action figure squatting as Michael Jackson’s 1979 hit single “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” plays in the background. At first, the entire O’Hara action figure shakes and moves back and forth, as if Miguel is showing off his posterior to the viewer. Then, the toy’s owner starts flapping Miguel’s movable ass cheeks before shaking him again.

Because of the way the joints are built into the action figure, it looks a bit like Miguel O’Hara is wearing some sort of Spidey thong as he dances. In other words, the video gives the impression that a plastic, somewhat cheap Miguel O’Hara action figure is throwing it back at the club, leading one Twitter user to write “MIGUEL?”

The tweet in question has since gained over 1,400 retweets and 7,300 likes. Perhaps even more shocking, the TikTok also sports over 1,200 bookmarks on Twitter. Yes, that’s the private feature to save a post for future use — commonly used by people who are interested in suggestive or lewd posts. So let me be clear: If you are horny for a plastic Miguel O’Hara action figure shaking his movable cheeks, you might want to learn about an incredible site called “PornHub.”

In the meantime, hats off to you, Miguel O’Hara. The man that Spider-Verse fans can’t seem to stop expressing online thirst over, months after the movie’s release, is now a viral sensation for having a flexible plastic butt. 2024 is off to a great start.

(feature image: Sony)

