Because December 2 was a day that ended in “Y,” an anti-vax, pro-Trump Twitter user went semi-viral for lamenting about the days that they could go into a popular gas-station chain … and purchase things?

A “7-Eleven” in 1973. We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/OGoPh2mdh8 — Rosie’s Omicron Dance Party (@DarnelSugarfoo) December 2, 2021

Was it the lack of brown people in the story or the fact that they aren’t wearing masks? Or something else? Either way, the internet ran with it and remixed it, and this unoriginal MAGA sentiment was given the meme treatment.

Memory is a funny thing

The tweet led many people to whistfully reply, quote tweet, or just tweet (without linking to the 7-Eleven origin story) what they missed from when we were “a proper country.”

Back when Mr. Potato Head came with a pipe. We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/Nzieyt8yh7 — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) December 6, 2021

Like recalling when Raven-Symone was the only mainstream Black pop culture icon to warrant a cover spread on the coolest teens for Vanity Fair. (To be fair, this whole thing was a mess—proceed with caution.)

We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/DSXbBiz2QU — Liam Gareau (@liamgareau) December 5, 2021

Brian Kibler losing to a ‘Miracle’ Bonfire of the Damned We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/NVeOL4Z6E1 — Tolarian Community College (@TolarianCollege) December 6, 2021

However, some of the best ones stuck with the food theme and inadvertently wandered into actual nostalgia.

A “Taco Bell” in 1983. We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/b1352hpvt2 — ⛄ (@fatnudes) December 4, 2021

We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/N8Rf7aM3sb — vincent ❄️ (@mcarlovincent) December 5, 2021

Gamecube at da mcdonalds We used to be a country. A proper country pic.twitter.com/FSJlcCJtJx — Kyle Kringle 🎄 (@heckingkyle) December 5, 2021

A “McDonald’s” ash tray from the 70’s. We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/Vq7V8ds21X — Aaron 🎄🌟 (@PilledBald) December 5, 2021

Even the original poster came back full-freaking-circle to make sure everyone knew they were talking about vaccines and “freedom.”

When you need more security than banks used to have in 70’s & 80’s just to protect the Big Macs. We used to be a proper country. pic.twitter.com/8DoC8gaYJ9 — Rosie’s Omicron Dance Party (@DarnelSugarfoo) December 6, 2021

Women using money in 1973

Even with just the few context clues for those who missed the original, it’s clear that someone was harkening back to the days when some people had fewer rights—people of color, ESL students, women, LGBTQ+ folks, and more. It’s sad and predictable that the user has #MAGA and its companion phrase #KAG (Keep America Great) in their Twitter bio while yearning for more oppressive days for those not like them.

Speaking of few rights, that energy of pointing that fact out fuels many of the replies that are not just straight jokes at the original tweet. For example, writer and comedian Arielle Dundas pointed the fact that women could legally be obstructed from owning a credit card in 1973.

The women in this picture couldn’t get a credit card in their own name. https://t.co/IiqKYAMKyz — Arielle Dundas (@ArielleDundas) December 5, 2021

Until the 1974 Equal Credit Opportunity Act, women and marginalized groups could be discriminated against by creditors. Before this, some women couldn’t access credit cards, or they only could until they were married. A study in 2012 found women, on average, still pay .5% higher interest than men, and that is just the women who are invited and enrolled in credit cards.

Yet another reminder for those that say MAGA: We ask for who, though?

