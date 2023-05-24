A New ‘Strange New Worlds’ Trailer Will Put Your Boimler Concerns To Rest

Paramount + dropped a new Strange New Worlds trailer today that gives a better look at so many hotly-anticipated things from its upcoming second season. One of those things? Bradward Boimler’s purple hair.

A few days ago, I asked you to squee with me at a first glimpse of Mariner and Boimler, everyone’s favorite ensign besties from Lower Decks, in their live-action debut. A Canadian trailer for SNW season two had made the rounds outside Canada before being taken down, leaving only a blurry screencap of the duo for us to enjoy, and fans were a bit unsure whether Boimler’s hair was actually its usual purple hue or not, but now we know for sure. The internet can rest easy.

Today, the U.S. trailer released and not only has a glimpse of these characters, but it has that LD comedy Trek fans have come to love. In one scene, it looks like Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and Boimler (Jack Quaid) are explaining how they came to be there, when Mariner says, “Surprise!”

Later, the two are in the transporter room with Spock, who gives them the ol’ “Live long and prosper.” Even without watching it, if you know anything about Boimler, you know he can’t keep it together in the presence of greatness. He bungles the greeting back in the most charming way.

What else can we expect from Strange New Worlds season two?

TMS’ Lauren Coates broke down the first season two trailer for SNW last month, pointing out some of the awesomeness we have to look forward to, like Carol Kane joining the cast as the Enterprise’s new Chief Engineer, Pelia; a possible romantic interest between La’an (Christine Chong) and James Kirk (Paul Wesley); glimpses of time travel; Una (Rebecca Romijn) being around despite having been arrested in season one after her genetic modifications were revealed; Spock (Ethan Peck) drinking blood wine with Klingons; and hearing what Spock’s catchphrase would be if he were in the captain’s chair and needed the ship to go.

Spoiler alert: It’s “I would like the ship to go. Now.” Classic Spock.

This new trailer touches on all of that, but expands on some new areas season two will explore.

Hotshot pilot Lt. Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia) opens the trailer flying Capt. Pike (Anson Mount) and other crew down to a planet in a shuttle that seems to be more “plummeting to the surface” than making a landing. One daredevil maneuver later, Ortegas has the shuttle back up in the air, and Pike looks like he’s about to have a heart attack. I can’t wait to see more Ortegas this season. She’s like the show’s Tom Paris if Paris were a hot Latina and way more badass.

(Melissa Navia) opens the trailer flying Capt. Pike (Anson Mount) and other crew down to a planet in a shuttle that seems to be more “plummeting to the surface” than making a landing. One daredevil maneuver later, Ortegas has the shuttle back up in the air, and Pike looks like he’s about to have a heart attack. I can’t wait to see more Ortegas this season. She’s like the show’s Tom Paris if Paris were a hot Latina and way more badass. Meanwhile, the romance spotlighted in this trailer isn’t the one between La’an and Kirk; it’s the one between Spock and Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush)! TOS’ Nurse Chapel, played by the “First Lady of Star Trek” Majel Barrett, absolutely held a torch for Spock, but it seems that SNW’s Chapel takes action! What’s more, she’s taking the lead when Spock seems uncertain. I adore this show’s take on Nurse Chapel, and I can’t wait to see what happens between these two.

Those things, plus time travel, lots of action and adventure, and a crossover with Lower Decks have me practically salivating for the premiere of Strange New Worlds’ second season, which drops on Paramount+ on June 15.

(featured image: Paramount+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]