‘Parks and Rec’ and ‘The Good Place’ creator is coming to Netflix with a new show!

Rachel Leishman
Published: Aug 23, 2024 04:00 pm

I have said it before and I will say it again: No one does it like Mike Schur! The man behind some of our favorite shows (namely my all-time favorite, Parks and Recreation) is back with a brand new Netflix series. And he’s bringing some old friends with him.

There is a beauty to a Mike Schur show that is unmatched. They fill me with warmth and happiness and are my comfort shows time and time again. While we only got some images for the new show released, it is enough to get me excited! The series is called A Man on the Inside and features Ted Danson (who worked with Schur on The Good Place) as Charles, a man who is working with a private investigator as a mole.

The series will consist of half-hour episodes, and honestly? Great. Can’t wait to finish my Parks and Recreation rewatch and dive right into the beauty that will be this series! Look, this show could have been Danson just running around in circles and I’d still love it, if Schur was involved.

All we know about the show is that Danson is helping a PI. But given how Schur’s shows are always about more than just their premise, I know there will be a lot of heart to the series. Remember how The Office was just … about an office but became so much more? What about The Good Place? He loves to have somewhat simply and sweet premises on his shows and they turn out great.

The logline for the series is as follows: “Charles (Danson), a retired man, gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad from a PI and becomes a mole in a secret investigation.” Joining Danson are some of Schur’s past coworkers. Stephanie Beatriz from Brooklyn Nine-Nine will play a role in the series along with Marc Evan Jackson, who was in both The Good Place and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The rest of the cast includes Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Lilah Richcreek Estrada, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sally Struthers, Margaret Avery, John Getz, Susan Ruttan, Lori Tan Chinn, Clyde Kusatsu, Jama Williamson, Wyatt Yang, Deuce Basco, Lincoln Lambert, and Kerry O’Malley.

The series is set to release in November.

