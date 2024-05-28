‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ Is Coming to the Small Screen

Fans of Holly Jackson’s bestselling young adult mystery novel A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder were excited to learn that the book is getting adapted for the small screen.

BBC Three has produced a six-episode series based on the first novel, which follows 17-year old Pip Fitz-Amobi (Wednesday‘s Emma Myers), who lives in the fictional British town of Little Kilton. For her secondary school EPQ (Extended Project Qualification), Pip investigates the cold case murder of local teen Andie Bell. The police believe that Andie’s boyfriend Sal Singh killed her and then died by suicide, but Pip isn’t convinced. Teaming up with Sal’s brother Ravi (Zain Iqbal) and friends, she investigates what happened.

The series is written by Poppy Cogan (Chloe) and directed by Dolly Wells (Good Posture). Joining Myers and Iqbal are Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland), Gary Beadle (Rye Lane), Mathew Baynton (Ghosts), Asha Banks (The Magic Flute), Yali Topol Margalith (The Tattooist of Auschwitz), Jude Morgan-Collie (Here We Go), and Raiko Gohara (Get Lost).

Myers posted a teaser for the series on her Instagram. She told Tudum, “I’m thrilled about this show, and getting to be Pip has been a dream, … Whether you’ve read the book or not, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is an experience all around. I think people are really going to like it.”

When can I watch the series?

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is set to premiere in the U.K. on BBC Three on July 1, 2024. The series will make its U.S. debut on Netflix later this year. We’ll keep you posted when we know the exact date.

