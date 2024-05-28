Emma Meyers as Pip Fitz-Amobi in A Good Girl's Guide To Murder
(Joss Barratt/Netflix)
Category:
TV

‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ Is Coming to the Small Screen

Image of Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea Steiner
|
Published: May 28, 2024 05:38 pm

Fans of Holly Jackson’s bestselling young adult mystery novel A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder were excited to learn that the book is getting adapted for the small screen.

Recommended Videos

BBC Three has produced a six-episode series based on the first novel, which follows 17-year old Pip Fitz-Amobi (Wednesday‘s Emma Myers), who lives in the fictional British town of Little Kilton. For her secondary school EPQ (Extended Project Qualification), Pip investigates the cold case murder of local teen Andie Bell. The police believe that Andie’s boyfriend Sal Singh killed her and then died by suicide, but Pip isn’t convinced. Teaming up with Sal’s brother Ravi (Zain Iqbal) and friends, she investigates what happened.

The series is written by Poppy Cogan (Chloe) and directed by Dolly Wells (Good Posture). Joining Myers and Iqbal are Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland), Gary Beadle (Rye Lane), Mathew Baynton (Ghosts), Asha Banks (The Magic Flute), Yali Topol Margalith (The Tattooist of Auschwitz), Jude Morgan-Collie (Here We Go), and Raiko Gohara (Get Lost).

Myers posted a teaser for the series on her Instagram. She told Tudum, “I’m thrilled about this show, and getting to be Pip has been a dream, … Whether you’ve read the book or not, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is an experience all around. I think people are really going to like it.”

When can I watch the series?

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is set to premiere in the U.K. on BBC Three on July 1, 2024. The series will make its U.S. debut on Netflix later this year. We’ll keep you posted when we know the exact date.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Will There Be a ‘Big Sky’ Season 4?
Kathryn Winnick and Jensen Ackles in a still from 'Big Sky'
Category: TV
TV
Will There Be a ‘Big Sky’ Season 4?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘Will Trent’ Season 2 Finale Has Left Angie’s Future in Limbo
'Will Trent' stars Iantha Richardson, Faith Mitchell, Jake Mclaughlin, Ramn Rodrguez, Erika Christensen, and Sonja Sohn.
Category: TV
TV
‘Will Trent’ Season 2 Finale Has Left Angie’s Future in Limbo
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 28, 2024
Read Article Does Sarah Get Pregnant in ‘Outer Banks’?
john b and sarah from outer banks
Category: TV
TV
Does Sarah Get Pregnant in ‘Outer Banks’?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 28, 2024
Read Article I Would Live 100 Lifetimes With Ruby Sunday After This Week’s ‘Doctor Who’
ruby in the street crying on doctor who
Category: TV
TV
I Would Live 100 Lifetimes With Ruby Sunday After This Week’s ‘Doctor Who’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘Watchmen’s Damon Lindelof Joins DC’s Green Lanterns Series
A DC comics image of the Green Lantern Corps.
Category: TV
TV
‘Watchmen’s Damon Lindelof Joins DC’s Green Lanterns Series
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Will There Be a ‘Big Sky’ Season 4?
Kathryn Winnick and Jensen Ackles in a still from 'Big Sky'
Category: TV
TV
Will There Be a ‘Big Sky’ Season 4?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘Will Trent’ Season 2 Finale Has Left Angie’s Future in Limbo
'Will Trent' stars Iantha Richardson, Faith Mitchell, Jake Mclaughlin, Ramn Rodrguez, Erika Christensen, and Sonja Sohn.
Category: TV
TV
‘Will Trent’ Season 2 Finale Has Left Angie’s Future in Limbo
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 28, 2024
Read Article Does Sarah Get Pregnant in ‘Outer Banks’?
john b and sarah from outer banks
Category: TV
TV
Does Sarah Get Pregnant in ‘Outer Banks’?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 28, 2024
Read Article I Would Live 100 Lifetimes With Ruby Sunday After This Week’s ‘Doctor Who’
ruby in the street crying on doctor who
Category: TV
TV
I Would Live 100 Lifetimes With Ruby Sunday After This Week’s ‘Doctor Who’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘Watchmen’s Damon Lindelof Joins DC’s Green Lanterns Series
A DC comics image of the Green Lantern Corps.
Category: TV
TV
‘Watchmen’s Damon Lindelof Joins DC’s Green Lanterns Series
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 28, 2024
Author
Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. An pop culture journalist since 2012, her work has appeared on Autostraddle, AfterEllen, and more. Her beats include queer popular culture, film, television, republican clownery, and the unwavering belief that 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' is the greatest movie ever made. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband, 2 sons, and one poorly behaved rescue dog. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.