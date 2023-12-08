Being a fan of Star Wars who is old enough to remember going to the prequels in theaters means that many of us existed at a time when the Star Wars Holiday Special was not readily available to us. The new documentary A Disturbance in the Force gives us a glimpse into what it was like to experience the chaos.

From directors Jeremy Coon and Steve Kozak, the documentary brings together comedians, Lucasfilm employees, clips from those involved in the special, as well as information from what we know George Lucas had in mind from the start when the Holiday Special was originally pitched. A fascinating look at that one thing in Star Wars lore that really is just a big question mark for so many of us, the doc really highlights a lost time for so many of us.

A truly great look into how Star Wars Holiday Special came to be, the film really dives into the “variety” aspect of it. Not knowing why this was created made A Disturbance in the Force an interesting watch to me and a reminder that all the time in history when we didn’t have the special is an important part of Star Wars history.

Since the new resurgence of Star Wars content since Disney brought the franchise, it is easier for fans to watch the special. That was not always the case. For decades, you would almost have to hope that a friend of yours had a recording of it. If not, you probably were not getting to watch it any time soon. A Disturbance in the Force reminds us of what it was like trying to find this monstrosity for fans but, more than that, reminds us why we love it so deeply still.

Gone are the days of finding VHS tapes from your friends

As Taran Killam and Paul Scheer talk about their experiences sharing the special or we see clips from the “White and Nerdy” video, A Disturbance in the Force really is a time capsule of what Star Wars fans went through to keep the Star Wars Holiday Special alive. It is frankly why I think A Disturbance in the Force is special, mainly as just a reminder of how far we’ve come.

It is easy to forget these things, especially when it comes to Star Wars, because now it is so much bigger than the original trilogy and this special. Even when the prequels came out, this holiday special was something of a “legend” among fans. Having this documentary here to remind us about where Life Day started, what the special used to be, and how it grew into what we now know it as and how easily accessible it is? That’s all important for the legacy of this franchise.

It is a quick and easy watch from Coon and Kozak with some great interviews from those involved and celebrities who love this franchise. Plus, hey, who doesn’t love to hear how the hell the Star Wars Holiday Special came to life?

(featured image: CBS)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]