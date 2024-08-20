Netflix is looking to bring back a late ‘80s classic 

When it premiered in the 1980s, A Different World created an example for other TV shows in how to tackle social issues like race and class relations, The Equal Rights Amendment, and more. And now Netflix is planning to bring it back.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a sequel series to A Different World is in the early stages at the streaming service. The central figure in the show will be Whitley’s (Jasmine Guy) and Dwayne Wayne’s (Kadeem Hardison) youngest daughter, who will be shown to be studying at Hillman College, the iconic institution around which the original was set.

Little is known about the release window and cast details of the sequel series as of now. The only details coming out of the reports confirm the creative team behind the project, which includes writer Felicia Pride (Grey’s Anatomy), some familiar faces from the team behind the original: producer and director Debbie Allen, Tom Werner, and the writer duo of Reggie Rock Bythewood and Gina Prince Bythewood. That team will also executive produce, along with Mandy Summers.

A Different World ran from 1987 to 1993, concluding after a six-season run. A spin-off to its popular parent series The Cosby Show, the show is centered around Denise Huxtable (Lisa Bonet), the daughter of Cliff Huxtable (Bill Cosby) and Clair Huxtable (Phylicia Rashad), and the lives of other students at Hillman College, a fictional HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) in Virginia.

While Bonet started off as a central character in the show, she left by the end of season 1. The series then turned its focus towards Whitley Gilbert-Wayne (Jasmine Guy) and Dwayne Cleophus Wayne (Kadeem Hardison). The pair appeared in all the episodes of A Different World, and the family’s story will now be continued through the sequel series, if it moves forward.

The show also starred Marisa Tomei, Dawnn Lewis, Mary Alice, Loretta Devine, Charnele Brown, Cree Summer, Glynn Turman, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lou Myers in leading roles. A Different World is available to stream on Prime Video.

