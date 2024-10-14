A day on the set of Nebula’s ‘Dracula’s Ex Girlfriend’ is a wonderful day, indeed

Any day spent on a movie set is special. But there was something incredibly warm and open about Nebula’s set for their film Dracula’s Ex Girlfriend. The Abigail Thorn film was directed by Valentina Vee and I was lucky enough to spend a few days with them shooting!

Set visits have one or two vibes. You either go and sit around and watch filming and not talk to anyone or you go and are so busy you miss some really fun things. With Nebula’s set, everyone made sure that I was having a fun time and learning everything I needed to know about the filmmaking process.

I went for one day on the set while Thorn and co-star Morgana Ignis and Brandon Rogers filmed scenes in a restaurant. The scene, which plays a prominent part of the movie, took the bulk of the day but it was such a fun environment to be on set, watching everyone work together. It was so impressive watching how both Ignis and Thorn worked together in collaboration with Vee’s direction. I even got to be an extra in the scene when they needed an extra body in it.

But there was never a moment where I felt forgotten. Sometimes, people can get overwhelmed on a set and it makes for a difficult shoot. With this Nebula set, everyone would come to talk to me and interact with me between takes and it was a very fun place to be.

My star moment

One of the original pitches for me joining the team on set was that I could be an extra in a party scene they were filming. What I found so fun about it was that they needed someone to essentially subject themselves to being objectified. I don’t know what it says about me that I instantly said “Put me in coach” but I did love watching the movie and seeing myself on screen like that.

The party scene in question had everyone just hanging out together, talking to one another while the production team got the shots they needed. It was a fun energy to be around and we all just made sure to help in whatever way we could while having fun together. To me, that is what made this set so special.

Everyone knew they had a job to do and worked hard to get it done but they also encouraged everyone to be creative and have fun with what they were doing. Often, that kind of collaboration is frowned upon. But what was so uplifting about that set was the joy that everyone brought to the table. They were all excited to be making something together and it showed.

If you haven’t yet watched Dracula’s Ex Girlfriend, I highly suggest taking a moment to enjoy the film that Thorn wrote and stars in. And, if you pay close attention, you’ll see my beautiful starring moment in the background of a party scene OR in the background of the restaurant scene. I’m there, if you squint.

