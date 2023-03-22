A Couple Got Married at a Taylor Swift Concert and I Kinda Love It

A couple has gone viral on TikTok after they tied the knot during the second night of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Arizona, and it’s honestly so cute. In a TikTok, which was captioned, “POV: You get married at a Taylor Swift concert,” the couple can be seen in their wedding attire, before and during the ceremony, with one of the TikTok users’ friends as their officiant.

In TikToks posted a day later (March 20), the bride explained that she had always been a huge Taylor fan and so this seemed perfect to her. She said, “My husband Max and I had always known that we wanted to get married before our wedding—wanted to get married legally. I wanted to deal with the name change stuff, getting my passport renewed with my last name, like logistical stuff before getting married so that was always the plan.”

She continued, saying that going to see Taylor had been a part of their wedding plans since last summer—that they would elope, marry, and go to the concert after exchanging vows, as their reception. The couple then decided to actually become husband and wife at the concert, which Rene says her friend suggested.

She says that her now-husband got cold feet over the idea as he “hates attention” but told her that he wanted to. She said, “As someone who’s a hardcore Swiftie—I’ve been a Swiftie since debut—he knows how Important Taylor is to me so he was like ‘yeah, let’s do it’.” Now that is what you call true love, if you ask me.

She says that she asked her friend, who flew to Arizona for the wedding/concert, to officiate the ceremony and her friend agreed, getting ordained so that she could marry the couple. Some of her other friends were there, too, as witnesses, and you can’t tell us that isn’t friendship goals.

Rene explained that she went to the first night of the tour to figure out when exactly they would say, “I do.” She said, “I wrote down all of the setlist so I could pinpoint what were good times. [And] there was the costume change after All Too Well where she does the Seven poem, and I was like ‘oh wow, that’s really quiet, and then she comes on and does Invisible String, and I am going to walk down the aisle to Invisible String so obviously I was crying in my seat a little bit because I was like ‘that’s gonna be the perfect time to do it’… It was just perfect. I swear Taylor Swift planned it.”

Security questioned the pair on their outfits, but once they knew, they railed around them, only asking that they were not disruptive to the performance. Rene not only has beautiful memories and photos of her enchanting wedding, but she also now has one of Taylor’s guitar picks that security gifted her. Taylor may not have known about the couple’s plans, but she has apparently now liked the original TikTok, which has nearly a million likes.

I honestly think this was such a cool and unique idea. Congratulations to the happy couple!

