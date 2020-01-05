A Complete List of Winners for This Year’s Golden Globes (UPDATED LIVE)

The Golden Globes are here and with that means we have to know which of our favorites in movies and television are taking home the top prize. From Barry and Fleabag to Rocketman, The Irishman, and beyond, it’s a huge night for the entertainment industry and usually a fun night for fans.
All our favorite celebrities in one room where anything can happen? Truly a fascinating adventure and it’s going to be one amazing year for everyone, especially with the caliber of movies and television shows that have been out there this season. So, here is your up to date list of all the winners from the 2020 Golden Globes:
BEST TV SERIES, COMEDY
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES, COMEDY
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES, COMEDY
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
BEST TV SERIES, DRAMA
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES, DRAMA
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harrington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobia Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES, DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED-SERIES
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED-SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED-SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
The Irishman
Marriage Story
1917
Joker
The Two Popes
BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Rocketman
BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Did your favorite take home the prize? Who did you want to win? Let us know what you think in the comments below!
(image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
