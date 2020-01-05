A Complete List of Winners for This Year’s Golden Globes (UPDATED LIVE)

The Golden Globes are here and with that means we have to know which of our favorites in movies and television are taking home the top prize. From Barry and Fleabag to Rocketman, The Irishman, and beyond, it’s a huge night for the entertainment industry and usually a fun night for fans.

All our favorite celebrities in one room where anything can happen? Truly a fascinating adventure and it’s going to be one amazing year for everyone, especially with the caliber of movies and television shows that have been out there this season. So, here is your up to date list of all the winners from the 2020 Golden Globes:

BEST TV SERIES, COMEDY

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES, COMEDY Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES, COMEDY Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel BEST TV SERIES, DRAMA Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES, DRAMA Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harrington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobia Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES, DRAMA Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED-SERIES Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED-SERIES OR TV MOVIE Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED-SERIES OR TV MOVIE Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA The Irishman

Marriage Story

1917

Joker

The Two Popes BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Rocketman BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night Did your favorite take home the prize? Who did you want to win? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

(image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

