A Complete List of Winners for This Year’s Golden Globes (UPDATED LIVE)

By Rachel LeishmanJan 5th, 2020, 7:30 pm

Golden globe awards

The Golden Globes are here and with that means we have to know which of our favorites in movies and television are taking home the top prize. From Barry and Fleabag to Rocketman, The Irishman, and beyond, it’s a huge night for the entertainment industry and usually a fun night for fans.

All our favorite celebrities in one room where anything can happen? Truly a fascinating adventure and it’s going to be one amazing year for everyone, especially with the caliber of movies and television shows that have been out there this season. So, here is your up to date list of all the winners from the 2020 Golden Globes:

BEST TV SERIES, COMEDY

Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician

BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES, COMEDY

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES, COMEDY

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

BEST TV SERIES, DRAMA

Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession

BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES, DRAMA

Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harrington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobia Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES, DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED-SERIES

Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED-SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED-SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

The Irishman
Marriage Story
1917
Joker
The Two Popes

BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy

BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Rocketman

BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night

Did your favorite take home the prize? Who did you want to win? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

