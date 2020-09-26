Things We Saw Today: Why Yes, We Will Be Watching A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting

The spooky season is upon us, bringing with it all sorts of Halloween-themed content. And while it’s tough to get into the spirit of the holiday, what with the world being constantly on fire, the trailer for A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting lands squarely in the sweet spot of spooky and wholesome entertainment.

The film follows high school freshman Kelly Ferguson (Tamara Smart) whose Halloween babysitting gig goes awry with the arrival of a Boogeyman known as “The Grand Guignol” (Tom Felton) and a glamorous witch named “Peggy Drood” (Indya Moore). Kelly is then recruited by a secret society of babysitters who protect kids with special powers from monsters.

There’s a lot to like in the first trailer for Netflix’s adaptation of Joe Ballarini’s popular kids book series. The film features a charismatic cast and an inclusive ensemble of young actors. It’s also directed by Rachel Talalay who, in addition to helming Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare and Tank Girl), has had a hand in several genre TV favorites including Sherlock and Doctor Who.

It’s been a while since we’ve had a satisfying kid-friendly Halloween film. Outside of recent entries like Goosebumps and The House With a Clock in its Walls, few movies have featured the staying power of spooky family classics like Hocus Pocus, Ghostbusters, or The Nightmare Before Christmas.

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting debuts on Netflix on October 15.

